Open beer found after woman goes on crash spree in Chon Buri

A woman was detained after crashing into shops and a motorcyclist in Chon Buri before residents chased her for more than three kilometres, with police later finding an open beer bottle inside her car.

Nong Prue Police Station was alerted at around 10.10pm yesterday, September 19, to the incident in Soi Wat Boonsamphan, Khao Noi, Bang Lamung district.

At the scene, officers found a damaged motorcycle with a sidecar outside a grocery shop, with goods scattered across the area. The impact also damaged the grocery shop and a nearby cannabis shop.

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The white sedan involved in the incident had sustained heavy damage to its front end.

According to witnesses, the driver did not stop to check the damage or offer assistance after the first collision, but instead reversed and drove away.

Residents and shop owners who witnessed the incident followed the car.

During the pursuit, the sedan allegedly struck a motorcycle travelling along the road, leaving its rider seriously injured. Rescue workers provided first aid before rushing the victim to hospital.

Residents continued following the car for more than three kilometres until it reached Soi Thung Klom-Tan Man 14, where they managed to stop the driver and contacted police.

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Officers identified the driver as Nittaya, a 35 year old Thai woman. She appeared intoxicated and did not provide information to officers. Police also found an open beer bottle inside the car.

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Witnesses told police they had seen the sedan travelling at speed and swerving before it lost control and struck the parked motorcycle sidecar outside the grocery shop.

The sidecar was thrown into the shop, damaging goods and property inside.

Sangkhom, the 57 year old grocery shop owner, said he and his wife were sitting inside when the car suddenly struck the sidecar parked outside.

He said the impact sent the sidecar crashing into the shop before the driver reversed and quickly left the scene.

Police took Nittaya for an alcohol test as they prepared to proceed with legal action over the incident.

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