Chinese woman falls to death from 10th floor of Phuket hotel

Photo via ThaiRath.

A Chinese woman fell to her death from the 10th floor of a hotel in the Karon sub-district of Phuket province. The cause of her death remains shrouded in mystery.

A hotel worker reported the death of the Chinese woman, 34 year old Zou Ke, to Karon Police Station at around 4am today, October 6. Officers investigated the scene immediately after receiving the report. They discovered Zou’s lifeless body on the steps in front of the hotel.

Zou was lying in a pool of blood and there were no signs of physical assault. Her body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy.

Hotel staff told officers that the woman had visited the hotel to book the room alone. She used her driver’s licence to book room number 1040 on the 10th floor.

According to the Phuket Times, Zou did not stay alone in the room. She was staying with a 35 year old Tunisian man named Haassen Hamrouni. Hamrouni told police he was Zou’s boyfriend and claimed to be staying in the hotel room with her.

Hamrouni stated that he and his girlfriend arrived at the hotel at 3pm yesterday, October 5, and had dinner together in a restaurant in the hotel. They drank wine together and returned to the room at around 10pm that night.

Death wish

Hamrouni revealed that Zou told him she wanted to die. Zou had said this throughout their relationship, but she had never done anything risky. Hamrouni ignored what she said and went to take a shower.

Hamrouni said he saw Zou trying to jump off the balcony as he left the bathroom. He ran after her and managed to stop her in time. He talked to her and calmed her down only for Zou to return to the balcony and jump. Unfortunately, he could not stop her in time.

The police suspected the incident to be a suicide but would conduct a thorough investigation into the death and await the results of the autopsy before closing the case.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

