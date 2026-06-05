Chinese trio smash police patrol car, get arrested in Tak

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 5, 2026, 2:01 PM
380 1 minute read
Chinese trio smash police patrol car, get arrested in Tak | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from FM91

Police in Tak arrested three Chinese men today, June 5, after the trio allegedly smashed residents’ cars, smashed a police patrol vehicle, and tried to steal a motorcycle to flee Phop Phra district.

Phop Phra Police Station officers detained 28 year old Yang Luda, 31 year old Feng Zhengdao, and 32 year old Hupan for further questioning. The three accused were taken to Phop Phra Police Station after allegedly damaging property and attempting to flee arrest.

The incident occurred at about 10.30am yesterday, June 4, on the Ban Sap Anan to Ban Phadi road in Ruam Thai Phatthana subdistrict, Phop Phra district.

Police said the three Chinese men allegedly smashed a police patrol car and seized a resident’s motorcycle to escape. Officers later detained the men.

Three Chinese men were arrested in Tak after smashing cars and a police patrol vehicle during an attempt to flee Phop Phra district.
Photo via FM91

Initial questioning found the three accused claimed they had been deceived into travelling to Thailand. They said they were later sent to a location in Myanmar, opposite Phop Phra district, and were trying to find a way out of the area.

Before the arrest, police had received several reports from residents about three Chinese men travelling on two motorcycles along the Ban Sap Anan to Ban Phadi road.

Residents reported that the group had allegedly blocked people, robbed them, seized motorcycles, and damaged cars used by people passing through the area.

Related Articles

Khaosod reported that in the latest incident, the group allegedly damaged two vehicles. One of them was a Phop Phra police patrol car sent to respond to the incident, with its windscreen damaged.

The three men initially confessed to carrying out the acts, saying they were trying to escape. Police have filed charges and are proceeding with legal action. The specific charges have not yet been disclosed.

Three Chinese men were arrested in Tak after smashing cars and a police patrol vehicle during an attempt to flee Phop Phra district.
Photo via FM91

In cases of vehicle smashing, motorcycle theft, and attempts to flee police, suspects may face charges of property damage, theft, robbery, and resisting arrest under Thai law.

In similar news, a group of Chinese teenagers trespassed in a hotel car park in Zhejiang’s Shengzhou city, hoping to take photographs with luxury cars to flaunt on social media. The venture turned sour when one of them accidentally damaged a Lamborghini, causing a costly dispute.

Latest Thailand News
Police search for body after train collision in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Police search for body after train collision in Pathum Thani

4 minutes ago
Bangkok police officers accused of stealing from drug suspect, wife | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police officers accused of stealing from drug suspect, wife

50 minutes ago
Koh Samet attempted rape and murder suspect faces three charges | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Samet attempted rape and murder suspect faces three charges

56 minutes ago
Chinese trio smash police patrol car, get arrested in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese trio smash police patrol car, get arrested in Tak

2 hours ago
App-based taxi driver claims passenger ditches booking, platform reveals different version | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

App-based taxi driver claims passenger ditches booking, platform reveals different version

2 hours ago
Israeli man nabbed in Pai nominee crackdown | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Israeli man nabbed in Pai nominee crackdown

4 hours ago
Bangkok clinic closed after slimming pen leaves client in hospital | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok clinic closed after slimming pen leaves client in hospital

4 hours ago
Chinese Embassy praises Thais for helping tourist recover handbag | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese Embassy praises Thais for helping tourist recover handbag

5 hours ago
Huai Khwang restaurant denies yuan-only payment made by Chinese influencer | Thaiger Bangkok News

Huai Khwang restaurant denies yuan-only payment made by Chinese influencer

5 hours ago
Multiple Pakistanis clash on Pattaya beach over family dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Multiple Pakistanis clash on Pattaya beach over family dispute

6 hours ago
Thai woman found dead after missing during trekking trip | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai woman found dead after missing during trekking trip

22 hours ago
Bangkok rider snatches tourist bag to fund online gambling | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok rider snatches tourist bag to fund online gambling

22 hours ago
Search continues for Thai woman missing during trekking trip | Thaiger South Thailand News

Search continues for Thai woman missing during trekking trip

22 hours ago
Bedridden Swiss man suspects Hua Hin caregiver of record collection theft | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Bedridden Swiss man suspects Hua Hin caregiver of record collection theft

23 hours ago
Venomous bluebottle jellyfish wash up on Phang Nga beaches | Thaiger South Thailand News

Venomous bluebottle jellyfish wash up on Phang Nga beaches

23 hours ago
Two men die after eating poisonous mushrooms in Mae Hong Son | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Two men die after eating poisonous mushrooms in Mae Hong Son

1 day ago
Thailand to tighten restrictions after 50-baht food paid on instalment | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand to tighten restrictions after 50-baht food paid on instalment

1 day ago
JAS targets World Cup 2026 rights in bid to retain Premier League subscribers | Thaiger Business News

JAS targets World Cup 2026 rights in bid to retain Premier League subscribers

1 day ago
CAAT bans in-flight use of power banks on aircraft | Thaiger Aviation News

CAAT bans in-flight use of power banks on aircraft

1 day ago
Thai couple assaulted by ex-schoolmate after phone sex rejection | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple assaulted by ex-schoolmate after phone sex rejection

1 day ago
Birthday ends in hospital for Pattaya woman after building jump | Thaiger Thailand News

Birthday ends in hospital for Pattaya woman after building jump

1 day ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 5 to 7) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 5 to 7)

1 day ago
Thai man seeks probe, saying slimming pen leaves wife hospitalised | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man seeks probe, saying slimming pen leaves wife hospitalised

1 day ago
Off-road charity group slammed for driving into World Heritage stream | Thaiger Thailand News

Off-road charity group slammed for driving into World Heritage stream

1 day ago
Virtual kidnapping scam targets Chinese student in Thailand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Virtual kidnapping scam targets Chinese student in Thailand

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 5, 2026, 2:01 PM
380 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.