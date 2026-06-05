Chinese trio smash police patrol car, get arrested in Tak

Police in Tak arrested three Chinese men today, June 5, after the trio allegedly smashed residents’ cars, smashed a police patrol vehicle, and tried to steal a motorcycle to flee Phop Phra district.

Phop Phra Police Station officers detained 28 year old Yang Luda, 31 year old Feng Zhengdao, and 32 year old Hupan for further questioning. The three accused were taken to Phop Phra Police Station after allegedly damaging property and attempting to flee arrest.

The incident occurred at about 10.30am yesterday, June 4, on the Ban Sap Anan to Ban Phadi road in Ruam Thai Phatthana subdistrict, Phop Phra district.

Police said the three Chinese men allegedly smashed a police patrol car and seized a resident’s motorcycle to escape. Officers later detained the men.

Initial questioning found the three accused claimed they had been deceived into travelling to Thailand. They said they were later sent to a location in Myanmar, opposite Phop Phra district, and were trying to find a way out of the area.

Before the arrest, police had received several reports from residents about three Chinese men travelling on two motorcycles along the Ban Sap Anan to Ban Phadi road.

Residents reported that the group had allegedly blocked people, robbed them, seized motorcycles, and damaged cars used by people passing through the area.

Khaosod reported that in the latest incident, the group allegedly damaged two vehicles. One of them was a Phop Phra police patrol car sent to respond to the incident, with its windscreen damaged.

The three men initially confessed to carrying out the acts, saying they were trying to escape. Police have filed charges and are proceeding with legal action. The specific charges have not yet been disclosed.

In cases of vehicle smashing, motorcycle theft, and attempts to flee police, suspects may face charges of property damage, theft, robbery, and resisting arrest under Thai law.

In similar news, a group of Chinese teenagers trespassed in a hotel car park in Zhejiang’s Shengzhou city, hoping to take photographs with luxury cars to flaunt on social media. The venture turned sour when one of them accidentally damaged a Lamborghini, causing a costly dispute.