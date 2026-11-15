Chinese travellers allege 18,000 yuan demand to enter Thailand

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 15, 2026, 9:46 AM
2 minutes read
Chinese travellers allege 18,000 yuan demand to enter Thailand
Photo via KomChadLuek

Chinese travellers denied entry to Thailand at Suvarnabhumi Airport have alleged that a broker demanded 18,000 yuan, or more than 90,000 baht, to help them clear immigration.

The allegations surfaced on social media after Chinese passengers were refused entry at Suvarnabhumi Airport on November 12. Footage shared online showed the waiting room where they were held pending return flights, with passengers complaining about the conditions, including an unpleasant smell.

The Immigration Bureau responded yesterday, November 14, saying it was investigating the complaints but had received no concrete evidence supporting the allegation about the broker.

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The spokesperson said advertisements had appeared on Chinese social media platforms offering to arrange entry into Thailand in exchange for advance payments.

Chinese travellers denied entry alleged a broker demanded 18,000 yuan to help them pass Suvarnabhumi Airport immigration checks.
Photo via DailyNews

Such advertisements began appearing after Thailand tightened its immigration screening, according to the spokesperson, who warned that travellers could be targeted by scammers falsely claiming they could negotiate with Thai immigration officers.

The bureau said it had previously warned travellers about these schemes and urged anyone with evidence of the alleged 18,000 yuan demand to provide it so authorities could take legal action.

According to Immigration officials, the room was a short-term waiting area for passengers awaiting return flights, rather than a detention cell for criminal suspects.

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Airlines manage the room, which is equipped with basic facilities. Passengers are allowed to use their mobile phones, and the number of people waiting there changes according to flight schedules.

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A separate waiting area is also available for passengers who can leave on an immediate return flight without staying overnight. Airport management established that space at the Immigration Bureau’s request to reduce overcrowding.

Passenger at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Photo by enviromantic via Getty Images

Immigration records showed that 92 foreign passengers were refused entry at Suvarnabhumi Airport on November 12, including 45 Chinese nationals. The bureau said all those passengers had since been returned to their countries.

The bureau explained that its stricter checks apply to travellers of all nationalities who raise concerns during immigration screening, particularly those unable to verify their travel plans.

Officers are also screening for people suspected of entering Thailand as tourists while intending to become involved in scam operations, hide from investigations or launder money.

The measures follow concerns about criminal networks attempting to relocate their operations to Thailand or use the country as a base.

The Immigration Bureau also rejected claims that Chinese travellers were being singled out.

It said 4,879,002 Chinese nationals had entered Thailand between January 1 and the time of its November 14 statement, while 12,880 had been refused entry, representing approximately 0.26% of arrivals.

Officials maintained that the same screening standards apply to all nationalities and that legitimate tourists remain welcome.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 15, 2026, 9:46 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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