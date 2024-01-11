Chinese tourist tricked into purchasing 1.4 million baht counterfeit Hermes handbag in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

After being duped into purchasing a counterfeit Hermes crocodile leather handbag from a seller in Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong district, a Chinese tourist expressed frustration over the lack of a government agency to protect tourists’ rights.

The victim, 27 year old Deng, wife of a Singapore-based Chinese businessman, enlisted a lawyer to report the incident to the media yesterday, January 10. She recounted purchasing the 1.4 million baht bag on October 1 through the seller’s Instagram, only to have it deemed fake the next day by a Thai luxury goods authentication institute.

Despite multiple police complaints, the seller refused to refund the purchase price, instead offering to buy back the worthless replica at a 420,000 baht discount.

Through an interpreter, Deng, who had lived in Thailand for some time, lamented the lack of recourse for short-term tourists duped by counterfeit sellers, reported KhaoSod English.

She implored the country’s leaders to address the issue, worried it could discourage tourism and shopping.

“I would like to ask the country’s leaders to help in this matter. I am worried tourists experiencing what I did might be afraid to visit Thailand.”

