Chinese tourist drowns on Rayong’s Koh Samet

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A Chinese tourist drowned at Ao Tubtim, Koh Samet, Rayong at 5pm on on January 27.

Phe police officers rushed to the accident scene following a report of a Chinese tourist drowning. Local rescue and Rayong medical teams were also dispatched.

Clad in a blue swimsuit, the 46 year old Chinese tourist lay lifeless. Despite the immediate deployment of first aid by the rescue teams, their efforts proved futile.

The victim’s identity is being withheld by the police. It was revealed that the Chinese national had ventured into the sea alone at Ao Tubtim, leaving behind grieving family members. The family recounted their desperate attempt to rescue the drowning victim but to no avail, reported Pattaya News.

In the aftermath, the rescue team transported the Chinese tourist’s body to Rayong Hospital for a thorough autopsy to ascertain the precise cause of the unfortunate mishap. The police promptly reported the case to the Chinese Embassy for further investigation and further steps for processing and closure.

In related news, on the Similan Islands, just north of Phuket, a 44 year old Chinese tourist lost his life to drowning while immersed in the island tour on January 20. The incident was reported to the Thai Maritime Enforcement Centre Region 3 (Thai-MECC 3) branch situated in Phang Nga. The report came in around 1.45pm.

The unfortunate individual was part of a speedboat tour group that set sail from Phuket. Captain Pichet Songtan, who leads the Public Relations Division of Thai-MECC 3, was the one to relay this information.

In other news, a 66 year old French tourist drowned while snorkelling near Koh 9 in Mu Koh Similan National Park on the afternoon of January 26.

Officials from the Thai Maritime Enforcement Centre Region 3 were swiftly notified by the Port Security Control Centre in Phang Nga at approximately 3pm. The victim’s identity remains undisclosed, pending notification of relatives.