Chinese tourist says tuk-tuk fare ‘too expensive’ in viral post
A Chinese tourist’s complaint about paying 600 baht for a tuk-tuk ride instead of a 150 baht Grab, a ride-hailing app, fare has attracted attention on social media, with many users sharing their own experiences of negotiating transport prices in Thailand.
The post, shared on Threads by a Chinese tourist, read: “Grab costs 150 baht, but the tuk-tuk charges 600. That’s too expensive,” alongside a photo of a parked tuk-tuk. It quickly gained traction online.
Many Chinese-speaking users responded by advising travellers to negotiate fares before getting into a tuk-tuk. Several also recommended checking ride-hailing apps for reference prices before agreeing on a fare with drivers.
One commenter wrote, “Don’t forget to negotiate the fare when taking a tuk-tuk. There are also apps for hailing tuk-tuks. After 10pm, it can sometimes be hard to get a ride. Check the app price first, then add a little more before negotiating with the driver.”
Another user wrote, “Negotiate the fare first. If they won’t agree, just walk away. I just got back from Bangkok, speaking from experience.”
Other commenters compared tuk-tuk fares with ride-hailing services. One said a tuk-tuk driver asked for 300 baht for a one-kilometre trip, while a Bolt motorcycle taxi would have cost just over 40 baht, prompting them to book through the app instead.
TravelNews reported that some comments were more critical of tuk-tuk pricing. One user suggested some drivers viewed every tourist as an opportunity to make extra money, while another said a driver had asked for 800 baht for a ride.
Many commenters agreed that transport prices in Thailand can vary significantly and advised tourists to check fares before using transport services.
In similar news, a Bangkok tuk-tuk driver is facing possible legal action after he allegedly tried to overcharge an influencer 2,000 baht for a journey of about 700 metres, in a trip that took around three minutes in total.
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