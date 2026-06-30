Chinese tourist says tuk-tuk fare ‘too expensive’ in viral post

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 30, 2026, 10:36 AM
73 1 minute read
Chinese tourist says tuk-tuk fare ‘too expensive’ in viral post | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Yuya Uzu via Unsplash

A Chinese tourist’s complaint about paying 600 baht for a tuk-tuk ride instead of a 150 baht Grab, a ride-hailing app, fare has attracted attention on social media, with many users sharing their own experiences of negotiating transport prices in Thailand.

The post, shared on Threads by a Chinese tourist, read: “Grab costs 150 baht, but the tuk-tuk charges 600. That’s too expensive,” alongside a photo of a parked tuk-tuk. It quickly gained traction online.

A Chinese tourist compared a 150 baht Grab ride with a 600 baht tuk-tuk fare, leading to discussions about Thailand tuk-tuk fares online.
Photo via shin.shin__777 on Threads

Many Chinese-speaking users responded by advising travellers to negotiate fares before getting into a tuk-tuk. Several also recommended checking ride-hailing apps for reference prices before agreeing on a fare with drivers.

One commenter wrote, “Don’t forget to negotiate the fare when taking a tuk-tuk. There are also apps for hailing tuk-tuks. After 10pm, it can sometimes be hard to get a ride. Check the app price first, then add a little more before negotiating with the driver.”

Another user wrote, “Negotiate the fare first. If they won’t agree, just walk away. I just got back from Bangkok, speaking from experience.”

tuk-tuk stock
Photo via Magnific

Other commenters compared tuk-tuk fares with ride-hailing services. One said a tuk-tuk driver asked for 300 baht for a one-kilometre trip, while a Bolt motorcycle taxi would have cost just over 40 baht, prompting them to book through the app instead.

TravelNews reported that some comments were more critical of tuk-tuk pricing. One user suggested some drivers viewed every tourist as an opportunity to make extra money, while another said a driver had asked for 800 baht for a ride.

Related Articles

Many commenters agreed that transport prices in Thailand can vary significantly and advised tourists to check fares before using transport services.

In similar news, a Bangkok tuk-tuk driver is facing possible legal action after he allegedly tried to overcharge an influencer 2,000 baht for a journey of about 700 metres, in a trip that took around three minutes in total.

Latest Thailand News
Motorcycle crash on Phuket road leaves foreigner and Thai woman critically injured | Thaiger Phuket News

Motorcycle crash on Phuket road leaves foreigner and Thai woman critically injured

24 minutes ago
Chinese tourist says tuk-tuk fare &#8216;too expensive&#8217; in viral post | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese tourist says tuk-tuk fare ‘too expensive’ in viral post

33 minutes ago
Security guard held after breaking into influencer&#8217;s home | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Security guard held after breaking into influencer’s home

53 minutes ago
Suvarnabhumi says baggage scanners target explosives, not drugs | Thaiger Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi says baggage scanners target explosives, not drugs

1 hour ago
Narathiwat bomb attack injures 2 Malaysian tourists | Thaiger South Thailand News

Narathiwat bomb attack injures 2 Malaysian tourists

17 hours ago
Thailand visa exemption in 2026 &#8211; every nationality covered and what is changing | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand visa exemption in 2026 – every nationality covered and what is changing

18 hours ago
Loei police officer arrested for insider role in drug trafficking network | Thaiger Thailand News

Loei police officer arrested for insider role in drug trafficking network

18 hours ago
Bangkok police questioned for excessive force during arrest of motorcyclist | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police questioned for excessive force during arrest of motorcyclist

19 hours ago
FazWaz Premium launches to help Thai property owners reach 1.2M global buyers and close deals within 90 days | Thaiger Property

FazWaz Premium launches to help Thai property owners reach 1.2M global buyers and close deals within 90 days

19 hours ago
Man steals temple candlesticks, tells police Buddha gave permission | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man steals temple candlesticks, tells police Buddha gave permission

19 hours ago
Indian man, 2 Pakistani arrested for ecstasy pills hidden in dolls | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian man, 2 Pakistani arrested for ecstasy pills hidden in dolls

20 hours ago
Thailand flagged nearly 47,000 companies, it only charged 852 | Thaiger Property

Thailand flagged nearly 47,000 companies, it only charged 852

20 hours ago
Teen arrested for temple theft, spends cash on sex workers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Teen arrested for temple theft, spends cash on sex workers

21 hours ago
Durian plantation owner denies rape allegation made by beauty pageant contestant | Thaiger Thailand News

Durian plantation owner denies rape allegation made by beauty pageant contestant

22 hours ago
Thai flight attendant charged over 1kg heroin haul at Melbourne Airport | Thaiger News

Thai flight attendant charged over 1kg heroin haul at Melbourne Airport

24 hours ago
Thai mahout killed and Omani tourist injured in elephant attack in Phang Nga | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai mahout killed and Omani tourist injured in elephant attack in Phang Nga

24 hours ago
Thai security volunteer kills 3 Myanmar nationals after alleged public disturbance | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai security volunteer kills 3 Myanmar nationals after alleged public disturbance

1 day ago
Samut Prakan fire blamed on ghost by land caretaker | Thaiger Thailand News

Samut Prakan fire blamed on ghost by land caretaker

1 day ago
Chadchart secures second term of Bangkok governor, landslide win | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chadchart secures second term of Bangkok governor, landslide win

1 day ago
Two Pakistanis, one Indian arrested over ecstasy haul in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Pakistanis, one Indian arrested over ecstasy haul in Sa Kaeo

2 days ago
Vietnamese woman attacked in Bangkok over body size, Thai man arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Vietnamese woman attacked in Bangkok over body size, Thai man arrested

2 days ago
Why Bangkok is the only province in Thailand that elects its own governor | Thaiger Bangkok News

Why Bangkok is the only province in Thailand that elects its own governor

2 days ago
Pattaya bar streets turn to discounts as June low season bites | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya bar streets turn to discounts as June low season bites

2 days ago
Turkish man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with 12kg of cocaine | Thaiger Thailand News

Turkish man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with 12kg of cocaine

2 days ago
Australian caught at airport minutes before flight | Thaiger Pattaya News

Australian caught at airport minutes before flight

2 days ago
Thailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 30, 2026, 10:36 AM
73 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.