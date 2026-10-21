Chinese students caught in alleged 10 million baht condo scam

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 21, 2026, 9:35 AM
2 minutes read
Chinese students caught in alleged 10 million baht condo scam
Photo via Facebook: เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

Chinese students filed complaints with Thai police yesterday, October 20, over an alleged condo scam that has affected around 70 people, with reported losses approaching 10 million baht.

The students’ representatives, accompanied by lawyers, visited the Central Investigation Bureau’s complaints centre to file complaints against Thai property agents accused of misleading them over condominium rentals and sales.

The complainants submitted rental contracts, bank transfer slips and conversations with the agents as evidence.

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One student said they had paid more than 156,000 baht upfront for a three-year condominium lease while planning to pursue master’s and doctoral studies in Thailand. The rent worked out to slightly more than 4,000 baht per month.

However, upon arriving in Thailand, the student discovered that the room provided was different from the one originally agreed upon.

Chinese students file complaints over an alleged condo scam in Thailand, around 70 complainants and nearly 10 million baht in losses.
Photo via Facebook: เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

After living there for around five months, the agent informed the student that the unit had been sold and arranged for them to move elsewhere.

About five months after the move, the actual owner of the new unit demanded that the student leave, claiming that the monthly rent had not been paid.

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The student subsequently filed a report at Tao Poon Police Station. Other complainants faced similar accommodation problems, with some forced to move into hotels and pay additional expenses.

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Another complainant reported losing a 50,000 baht deposit in a condominium purchase arranged through the same broker.

The buyer transferred the money on February 27, 2025, under an agreement requiring ownership to be transferred within 15 days.

When the transfer failed to take place, the buyer repeatedly requested a refund. The broker allegedly made excuses before becoming unreachable, prompting the buyer to file a report at Tao Poon Police Station.

One of the lawyers said the rental contact and listed property owner were women, but payments were directed to another man’s bank account. Their connection remains unclear.

Chinese students file complaints over an alleged condo scam in Thailand, around 70 complainants and nearly 10 million baht in losses.
Photo via Facebook: เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

The lawyers also described a separate alleged investment scheme in which members of the public were encouraged to fund condominium purchases at auction.

Investors were reportedly promised returns of up to twice their investment after the properties were renovated and resold, but those collecting the money allegedly disappeared.

According to the lawyers, similar complaints have emerged since 2024, with around 70 people approaching them over losses ranging from tens of thousands to millions of baht.

Combined losses are estimated at nearly 10 million baht, with the alleged activities involving rental agreements, property deposits and investment offers promoted online.

The lawyers believe the cases could involve public fraud and offences under the Computer Crime Act.

Investigators have accepted the complaints and questioned the victims. Police are gathering evidence, coordinating with local stations and working to identify and locate those accused.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 21, 2026, 9:35 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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