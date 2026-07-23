China pressure hits gallery, newsroom, now cinema in Thailand

A Taiwan-themed film festival in Bangkok has become the latest flashpoint in a string of incidents involving alleged pressure from China on cultural events in Thailand, according to the event’s organiser.

Thida Philtpolkarnpim, who directs the Taiwan Documentary and Film Festival in Bangkok, told Khaosod English that on July 20, someone claiming to be a Chinese Embassy official phoned both cinemas hosting the festival.

The caller said he was uncomfortable with the presence of Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture logo on promotional material and asked for it to be removed.

Thida said the caller spoke Thai with a Chinese accent, and that he raised his voice and became threatening when she declined. The following day, she said, a second Chinese Embassy official visited one of the cinemas in person and repeated the request to her team.

Thida did not remove the logo, informing the caller that any formal objection should go through Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and informed the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand (TECO) of the incident on July 21.

TECO confirmed the incident took place. Its representative, Peter Lan, addressed the matter at the festival’s opening at House Samyan yesterday evening, and the festival proceeded without further disruption. The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok has not responded publicly to the allegations.

A pattern, not a one-off

Last year, in July, the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre hosted an exhibition called “Constellation of Complicity”, examining cross-border collaboration between authoritarian governments and featuring exiled artists from China, Russia and Iran.

Three days after it opened, according to Myanmar artist and co-curator Sai, Chinese Embassy staff arrived at the gallery alongside Bangkok city officials and asked for the exhibition to be shut down.

Reuters later reported an email from the gallery, dated July 30, saying it had faced pressure from the Chinese Embassy relayed through Thailand’s Foreign Ministry and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, its main supporter, which warned the show risked creating diplomatic tension.

Substantial changes followed. The word “China” was taped over on a list of authoritarian states in both Thai and English, the names and origins of three artists – from Hong Kong, Tibet and the Uyghur diaspora – were covered, and Tibetan and Uyghur flags were removed.

Videos by the Tibetan artist and a postcard referencing Xi Jinping were also taken down, and embassy staff reportedly returned afterwards to request further cuts.

China’s Foreign Ministry later said Thailand’s swift response showed that Tibetan independence, the East Turkestan movement and Hong Kong independence “have no place on the international stage.”

Protests dispersed, then newsrooms pressured

In early July this year, a network of Thai citizens campaigning to protect the Kok, Sai, Ruak and Mekong rivers began demonstrating over cross-border pollution they link to Chinese-backed mining in Myanmar’s Shan State under the Belt and Road Initiative.

A protest outside the Chinese consulate in Chiang Mai on July 6 was dispersed, leaving two people hurt, including an activist with a broken arm.

On July 8, protesters gathered outside the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok holding signs reading “China Hands Off Thailand.” Some wore masks depicting Xi Jinping’s face and poured water collected from the affected rivers onto a map of Thailand and Myanmar.

Those images prompted a further response, according to a Khaosod English analysis published on July 16. Several Thai journalists told the outlet that the Chinese Embassy had contacted their newsrooms asking them to censor images of the masked protesters.

Sources in that report also said the Embassy had asked Thailand’s Foreign Ministry a month earlier to intervene and stop the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand from screening a documentary.

Placed alongside each other, the gallery, the streets, the newsroom and the cinema cases show a consistent pattern of informal, direct pressure on organisers rather than a formal complaint through diplomatic channels – precisely the point Thida raised about her own festival.

A growing influence

The incidents coincided with a bigger diplomatic development. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul made an official visit to China from July 16 to 20 at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang, paying a courtesy call on President Xi Jinping, meeting Li Qiang and National People’s Congress chairman Zhao Leji, and attending the World AI Conference 2026.

The two governments signed agreements on trade, agriculture, technology, AI, aviation and transnational crime.

On July 21, China’s Foreign Ministry published a joint statement. Clause 6 said Thailand reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China policy, recognised the People’s Republic of China’s government as the sole legal government of China, described Taiwan as an inalienable part of China, expressed firm support for peaceful reunification, said it would not back any call for Taiwanese independence, and supported China’s “one country, two systems” policy.

The official joint statement from Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads as follows,

Thailand reaffirmed the unwavering commitment to the one-China policy, recognising the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan as an inalienable part of China, firmly supported peaceful reunification and will not support any call for the independence of Taiwan. Thailand also supported China’s “one country, two systems” policy.

Backing peaceful reunification and endorsing “one country, two systems” goes further than the language most governments use, which typically stops at acknowledging Beijing’s position without endorsing its proposed method of unification or system of government.

Taiwan responds

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement the same afternoon, saying the wording seriously distorted the facts and condemning what it called repeated attempts by China to downgrade Taiwan’s sovereignty.

It expressed disappointment toward Thailand for “disregarding the facts and deferring to China’s approach,” and reiterated its position that Taiwan is a sovereign, independent state not subordinate to the People’s Republic of China.

Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said Taiwan opposes China’s use of international platforms to undermine its status. Asked whether the dispute could affect visa-free travel between Taiwan and Thailand, he said Taiwan’s visa policy is based on reciprocity and equal treatment, a remark widely read as a gentle warning, given how many Thai travellers rely on the visa-free arrangement.

The timing overlaps closely with the film festival incident. The first phone call to the cinemas came on Monday, July 20; the in-person visit and the publication of the joint statement both fell on Tuesday, July 21; and the festival opened the following evening.

A position China has been building for months

China’s firmer posture on Taiwan in Thailand did not emerge so suddenly. On May 21, Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Zhang Jianwei published an article restating the one-China position, describing Taiwan as an internal Chinese matter and citing Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s warning that mishandling the issue could lead to serious conflict.

Thai analysts read the article as a signal that Taiwan remains a red line for Beijing, even as it stays open to economic cooperation with the United States.

Thailand and Taiwan maintain no formal diplomatic relations. Thailand runs the Thailand Trade and Economic Office in Taipei as its de facto embassy, while Taiwan operates TECO in Bangkok.

The underlying diplomatic status has not changed, but what has shifted, in Taipei’s view, is the wording of a joint statement that went further than before, leaving the impression that Thailand has moved more visibly toward Beijing’s position.