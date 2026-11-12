Chinese premier Li Qiang to visit Thailand with seven deals lined up

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will make a three-day official visit to Thailand from tomorrow, November 13, to November 15, the first by a Chinese premier in seven years, and the two governments plan to sign agreements on security, durian exports and electric vehicles. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will host him at Government House on Friday.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Li is visiting at Anutin’s invitation, as a guest of the government and on his first visit to the country since he became premier, and that Thailand wants to build on the prime minister’s own trip to China in July.

The last Chinese premier to make an official visit to Thailand was Li Keqiang in 2019, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

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On Friday, Government House will hold a welcome ceremony, talks between the full delegations, a signing ceremony for memorandums of understanding and an official dinner, and Li is also due to meet Thai and Chinese business leaders. He then travels to Manila for the 29th China-ASEAN Summit on November 15 and 16, according to Xinhua.

Government Spokesperson Ekkapob Pianpises said the talks will also cover cybersecurity, online crime, trade, investment, the digital economy, illegal businesses, tourism, cultural ties and the regional situation.

The Cabinet has endorsed drafts of seven documents, The Nation reported. They include a new durian protocol that replaces a 2004 agreement and extends pest checks from orchards to packing houses, and a first protocol for salacca, which the Agriculture Ministry estimates could add at least 76 million baht a year in exports.

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Other documents cover Thailand joining a Chinese food safety cooperation scheme, an automotive memorandum focused on electric and smart vehicles, vocational training, a security memorandum under China’s Global Security Initiative, and the removal of a limit of 12 staff at each country’s consulates-general.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said yesterday, November 11, that Thailand is safe, that China’s concerns about its tourists being deceived needed clearer explanation, and that cooperation on tourist safety would be linked to the fight against cybercrime.

Chinese arrivals fell 13.57% year on year in October to 308,942, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, after the Chinese embassy issued an advisory on October 16 about kidnappings and job scams. The ministry and the embassy agreed on November 5 to set up a joint tourist safety working group.

The visit follows Anutin’s tour of China from July 16 to 20, when he met Li in Beijing and opened a new Board of Investment office in Chengdu. The government also plans to raise tourist safety at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen on November 18 and 19.