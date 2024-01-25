Chinese man searches for missing friend, only to find her on trip to Koh Pha Ngan

Photo via ThaiRath

A Chinese man filed a missing person’s report with the Thai police to find a missing friend, only for her to turn up in Koh Pha Ngan, an island in the southern province of Surat Thani.

The 32 year old Chinese man, Sui Mingyang, filed a missing person’s report with Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on January 24 that his female friend, 27 year old Sun Heyru, disappeared on January 23.

Sui explained that he and two Chinese women travelled to the Nakhon Si Thammarat province and stayed at the Greenspace Living hotel in the Chang Klang district together.

As they had different interests, they later travelled separately but arranged to meet again at the Nakhon Si Thammarat Bus Terminal on January 23 to travel to Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani. However, Sun never turned up.

Sui and another friend attempted multiple calls to reach her without success. Opting to abandon their trip to Koh Pha Ngan, they chose to wait for Sun in Nakhon Si Thammarat. They booked a hotel in the province’s centre and patiently anticipated Sun’s return or communication, to no avail.

Growing increasingly concerned, the Chinese friends decided to seek assistance from officers at Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station. The police promptly initiated an investigation into Sun’s disappearance, scrutinising CCTV footage in various areas, yet were unable to locate her.

Finally, around 6 pm yesterday, Sun made contact with her friend. Sun reassured them that she was safe in Koh Pha Ngan with another group of friends. Both the Chinese friends and the Thai police were relieved, though the specifics of Sun’s absence were not disclosed publicly.

A similar report of a missing person emerged in April last year when worried family and friends searched for a missing Taiwanese student called Lin. The Taiwanese girl disappeared after missing a flight from Bangkok to London.

As police searched for Lin, friends claimed to have received a phone call from Lin confirming her safety and well-being in Yangon, Myanmar. Lin reportedly travelled to Myanmar to meet her boyfriend, but her family remained concerned that she would fall victim to a human trafficking gang. The latest developments in the story have not been reported by the police.