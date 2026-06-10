Chinese man robbed of 196,000 baht in Bangkok crypto meetup

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 10, 2026, 4:42 PM
177 1 minute read
Chinese man robbed of 196,000 baht in Bangkok crypto meetup | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Eight people were arrested in Bangkok yesterday, June 9, for allegedly stealing 196,000 baht from a Chinese man during a planned cryptocurrency exchange at a petrol station café in Bueng Kum district.

The arrests were announced after investigators linked the group to a robbery reported on June 4 at a café on Pradit Manutham Road in Bueng Kum district.

Police said the 35 year old Chinese man had arranged to exchange Thai baht for cryptocurrency through an online platform. The meeting took place at the café, where one of the accused allegedly received 196,000 baht in cash before running to a waiting motorcycle and fleeing.

A Chinese man lost 196,000 baht in a Bangkok crypto robbery after arranging an online exchange at a petrol station café.
Photo via Khaosod

According to police, the victim attempted to chase the suspect and recover the money. During the struggle, his Huawei mobile phone fell to the ground and was also taken.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage and found that nine people allegedly took part in the operation, using six motorcycles to leave the petrol station together after the incident.

Police later obtained arrest and search warrants and raided a house in the Lat Pla Khao area of Bangkok. Eight suspects were arrested, and officers seized motorcycles believed to have been used in the incident, clothing allegedly worn during the robbery, helmets and 81,000 baht in cash.

A Chinese man lost 196,000 baht in a Bangkok crypto robbery after arranging an online exchange at a petrol station café.
Photo via Khaosod

Khaosod reported that one additional suspect remains at large and is being sought by police.

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Investigators said the group included food delivery riders, parcel couriers and unemployed individuals. They believe the suspects planned the meeting after advertising cryptocurrency exchange services in a Facebook group.

Police allege the group planned the robbery in advance, with each member assigned a specific role. The suspects later divided the stolen money among themselves, investigators said.

The eight accused have been charged with robbery using a vehicle to facilitate the offence and escape, as well as criminal association. They were transferred to investigators at Khok Khram Police Station for legal proceedings.

In similar news, a Thai actress’s husband allegedly swindled more than 1.3 billion baht from more than 1,000 victims by persuading them to invest in cryptocurrency platforms and then allegedly failing to deliver the promised returns.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 10, 2026, 4:42 PM
177 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.