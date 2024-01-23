Rock ‘n’ roll on Sukhumvit: Chinese tourist’s bizarre antics shock Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A Chinese national attracted attention when he exhibited erratic behaviour on Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya, resorting to self-harm by smashing his head with a rock, last Saturday, January 20.

The shocking scene unfolded in broad daylight, triggering immediate concern from alarmed onlookers.

Quick-thinking passers-by wasted no time and alerted the authorities, sparking a rapid response from the police and rescue units. Their coordinated efforts aimed to provide urgent assistance and prevent the man from causing further harm to himself.

Upon arrival, emergency rescue personnel administered preliminary first aid to 42 year old Chen Wei, who was discovered with head injuries and bleeding. Following the initial treatment, he was swiftly transported to Pattaya Memorial Hospital for further medical attention.

Preliminary investigations unveiled that Chen had been socialising with a group of Chinese friends before the distressing incident. It is reported that substances consumed during their gathering may have contributed to his altered state. Initial medical assessments highlighted signs of disorientation, yet Chen remained coherent enough to express his urgent need for medical attention, reported Pattaya Mail.

Authorities are actively overseeing Chen’s hospitalisation and coordinating necessary follow-up procedures to safeguard his well-being.

Follow us on :













In related news, a Chinese man, identified as Jue, faced a perilous situation at a supermarket in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, when the glass railing of an escalator he had just used suddenly shattered. As Jue descended the escalator and lightly touched the glass railing, it violently shook and broke, leaving a large crack as immediate evidence.

In other news, in a neighbourhood in Soi Khao Talo, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, a distress call was received at the Pattaya Rescue Radio Centre at 8.30pm on December 29 last year. The call reported a 25 year old Chinese man in the throes of self-harm. Swiftly, Nong Prue police and Pattaya volunteer rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.