Chinese man falls to his death at Pattaya condo after wife dispute

A Chinese man yesterday joined the insensitively named “Pattaya Flying Club” when he reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the 18th floor of a condominium in the popular seaside resort. The motive for his tragic decision is believed to be a dispute with his wife.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station and the Sawang Borriboon Rescue Foundation visited The Base condominium in Pattaya at about 2pm yesterday after receiving reports of the fall. Officers found the dead body of the 35 year old Chinese man, Yuanhui Lai, in the garden near the 31-storey building.

Yuanhui was lying face-up on the ground. His bones were broken all over his body. Yuanhui’s wife and daughter were seen crying near the scene.

His wife revealed to the police that she, her husband, daughter, and other family members came to Thailand for a Chinese New Year holiday. She and her husband engaged in an argument before her husband jumped out of the window of their 18th-floor room.

Officers searched the room and found the couple’s belongings scattered all over the floor. Officers said they would carry out an autopsy on the body before the Chinese Embassy repatriated it to China.

In a related incident, Pattaya witnessed two fatal falls involving foreigners last week. In the first incident, a 60 year old Swedish man fell from a hotel on Pattaya Sai 3 Road. No signs of theft or struggle were found in the man’s room, so Thai police ruled the case a suicide.

British falls

In the second case, reported at a similar time, a 69 year old British man reportedly jumped from a fourth-floor hotel room. A woman staying at the hotel told officers she had heard screams of pain before the incident. The foreign man was rushed to the hospital after the fall but the doctor could not save his life.

Another tragic fall was reported two weeks ago when a British photographer fell to his death after parachuting from the 29th floor of a Pattaya condominium. The death was thought to be an accident as the parachute equipment failed and the building was too low for the activity.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.