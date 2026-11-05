Chinese man wanted over Dubai triple murder arrested in Thailand

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 5, 2026, 10:07 AM
1 minute read
Chinese man wanted over Dubai triple murder arrested in Thailand
Photo via Nongkhai life media

A Chinese man wanted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over a triple murder in Dubai was arrested in Nong Khai after allegedly entering Thailand illegally from Laos, police revealed yesterday, November 4.

The suspect, identified as 29 year old Wan Chuanxin, was arrested at around 7pm on October 6 while crossing the Mekong River by long-tail boat into Phon Phisai district, Nong Khai province.

A Chinese man wanted in the Dubai triple murder case was arrested in Nong Khai with about 5 kilogrammes of etomidate after entering from Laos.
Photo via Nongkhai life media

Nong Khai immigration officers and border patrol soldiers intercepted Wan after he travelled across the river from Laos. He was carrying a bag containing approximately 5 kilogrammes of suspicious white powder.

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Police identified the white powder as etomidate, a substance associated with drugs commonly known as zombie drugs, K-pods and happy water.

A Chinese man wanted in the Dubai triple murder case was arrested in Nong Khai with about 5 kilogrammes of etomidate after entering from Laos.
Photo via Nongkhai life media

Wan was initially charged with entering Thailand without permission and possessing etomidate, classified as a Category 2 psychotropic substance, without authorisation.

Following his arrest, immigration officers conducted further background checks and discovered that he was wanted under a UAE arrest warrant in connection with the killing of three people in Dubai in June 2026.

Investigators also traced his travel history across several countries, including Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and the UAE.

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A Chinese man wanted in the Dubai triple murder case was arrested in Nong Khai with about 5 kilogrammes of etomidate after entering from Laos.
Photo via Nongkhai life media

Police said Wan had been staying in Laos before crossing the Mekong River into Thailand through an unofficial border route. They suspect he may have intended to hide in Thailand.

The case was disclosed on November 4 during a review of significant investigations handled by Immigration Division 4.

Immigration police are preparing to transfer Wan to the UAE for further legal proceedings.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 5, 2026, 10:07 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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