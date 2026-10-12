Chinese man arrested over flight theft, 293,000 baht card fraud

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 12, 2026, 3:17 PM
2 minutes read
Chinese man arrested over flight theft, 293,000 baht card fraud
Chinese theft suspect detained | Photo via Matichon

Police have arrested a Chinese man at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok over an alleged in-flight theft operation targeting passengers’ cash and credit cards, with two victims reporting nearly 293,000 baht in unauthorised transactions.

The suspect allegedly searched bags stored in overhead compartments while passengers were distracted or asleep, before the stolen cards were used for purchases linked to China shortly after the aircraft landed.

Don Mueang Police Station officers, working with airport personnel, arrested a Chinese national identified as Zheng Yu Qlang under a Criminal Court warrant.

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The 51 year old suspect faces charges of theft at an airport and unauthorised use of another person’s electronic card. Officers seized credit cards, two mobile phones, banknotes from 12 foreign countries and more than 35,950 baht in Thai currency.

Chinese man arrested over flight theft, 293,000 baht card fraud | News by Thaiger
Recovered assets | Photo via Matichon

The investigation began after a passenger travelling from Chiang Rai to Don Mueang on October 5 reported suspicious credit card transactions.

Shortly after landing, the victim received a notification about an unsuccessful payment of 4,000 yuan, approximately 20,000 baht, in Heyuan, Guangdong province, China.

However, a check of the banking application revealed three successful transactions totalling 62,000 Hong Kong dollars, equivalent to approximately 265,067 baht.

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The passenger suspected that the credit card had been stolen from a bag placed in the aircraft’s overhead compartment.

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Two days later, another passenger arriving at Don Mueang from Chiang Mai reported a similar incident. The victim discovered that 25,000 baht in cash and a credit card were missing from a bag stored above the seats.

A friend had reportedly noticed a man appearing to search through the overhead luggage and recorded his suspicious behaviour.

After landing, the victim received notifications about four attempted credit card transactions, two of which were successful, totalling approximately 27,595 baht. Both successful transactions were linked to the same Chinese city identified in the first complaint.

Investigators subsequently checked passenger records and established that Zheng had travelled on both flights, according to Thai media reports.

Chinese man arrested over flight theft, 293,000 baht card fraud | News by Thaiger
Chinese theft suspect detained | Photo via Matichon

During questioning, Zheng reportedly denied involvement in the thefts, claiming he had entered Thailand alone on October 3 as a tourist.

Police suspect that others may have been involved in the alleged thefts. Investigators believe the suspects waited until approximately 30 minutes after take-off, when passengers began resting, before searching overhead luggage while pretending to retrieve their own belongings.

Officers are also investigating how the stolen cards were used so quickly after landing, raising suspicions that portable payment equipment may have been involved.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 12, 2026, 3:17 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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