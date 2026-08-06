Airport security’s racist gesture ‘unacceptable’, minister says

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 6, 2026, 9:39 AM
1 minute read
Airport security’s racist gesture ‘unacceptable’, minister says | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Siripong Angkasakulkiat/ Kwong Wah Yit Poh

Thailand’s deputy transport minister yesterday, August 5, ordered disciplinary action after a Suvarnabhumi Airport security guard was criticised for making a racist gesture towards Chinese tourists during an altercation.

The incident involved 22 fans of a Chinese artist who were denied boarding after pursuing the performer through restricted areas of Suvarnabhumi Airport ahead of a Thai Airways flight to Beijing. The airport later apologised after a video appeared to show a security officer making a racist gesture.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat said security personnel had been deployed to maintain order during the disruption. However, he said the conduct captured in videos shared online was unacceptable and did not meet the standards expected of airport staff.

Siripong stressed that the security guard’s behaviour was inappropriate and aggressive.

Twenty-two fans were denied boarding after disrupting operations at Suvarnabhumi Airport while pursuing a Chinese artist before a flight.
Photo via Suvarnabhumi Airport

He has instructed the Airports of Thailand (AOT) and other relevant agencies to conduct a full investigation into the incident and take the strongest disciplinary action permitted under the applicable regulations against those responsible.

Siripong also apologised to the affected passengers, tourists and the Thai public over the incident. He said the ministry would accelerate efforts to improve service standards and staff performance to help prevent similar incidents from happening again.

According to Suvarnabhumi Airport, the incident began at 11pm on July 29 when 22 fans followed a Chinese artist through restricted areas before a Thai Airways flight to Beijing. The group entered an airline lounge without authorisation before pursuing the performer towards the boarding gate.

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Twenty-two fans were denied boarding after disrupting operations at Suvarnabhumi Airport while pursuing a Chinese artist before a flight.
Photo via Suvarnabhumi Airport

The airport said the fans refused to cooperate with boarding pass inspections and repeatedly attempted to board the aircraft alongside the artist. Thai Airways later denied boarding to all 22 passengers, citing breaches of aviation security procedures.

Passengers protested the boarding decision, and the altercation was captured on video. Suvarnabhumi Airport later acknowledged that some security officers behaved inappropriately during the incident and ordered disciplinary action.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 6, 2026, 9:39 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.