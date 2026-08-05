Chinese artist fans disrupt Suvarnabhumi, 22 denied boarding

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 5, 2026, 10:16 AM
2 minutes read
Chinese artist fans disrupt Suvarnabhumi, 22 denied boarding | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Kwong Wah Yit Poh/ Suvarnabhumi

Twenty-two fans of a Chinese artist were denied boarding after pursuing the performer through restricted areas of Suvarnabhumi Airport before a Thai Airways flight to Beijing. The airport later apologised after a video appeared to show a security officer making a racist gesture while responding to the disruption.

According to Suvarnabhumi Airport, the incident occurred at 11pm on July 29 when a group of fans followed a Chinese artist, who was due to travel on a Thai Airways flight to Beijing.

The fans followed the artist into an airline lounge despite not being entitled to access the facility. Thai Airways staff requested assistance from airport security officers, who escorted the group out of the lounge.

The group continued following the artist, causing further disruption until they reached the departure hold room. At the boarding document checkpoint, the airport said the fans refused to cooperate with boarding pass inspections and attempted to rush after the artist to board the aircraft together.

Twenty-two fans were denied boarding after disrupting operations at Suvarnabhumi Airport while pursuing a Chinese artist before a flight.
Photo via Suvarnabhumi Airport

The group continued following the artist to the boarding bridge until the performer boarded the aircraft. Thai Airways staff then temporarily closed the aircraft door to prevent fans who had not completed boarding checks from entering. Airport security officers and airline staff subsequently directed the group back to the departure hold room.

Following the disruption, Thai Airways decided to deny boarding to all 22 members of the fan group for failing to comply with aviation security measures and airline regulations.

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The airline stated it was concerned the group could continue causing disturbances on board that might become difficult to manage after departure. The incident also delayed the flight.

Of the 22 passengers, 12 agreed to have their checked baggage removed from the aircraft, while the remaining 10 refused.

According to Suvarnabhumi Airport, those passengers expressed dissatisfaction with the decision to deny boarding and allegedly provoked security personnel during the operation.

Twenty-two fans were denied boarding after disrupting operations at Suvarnabhumi Airport while pursuing a Chinese artist before a flight.
Photo via Suvarnabhumi Airport

An altercation occurred while officers were controlling the situation, and the incident was captured in the video later shared on social media. Airport security officers subsequently handed the passengers over to Thai Airways staff.

Although the airport said security officers intervened to protect passengers and ensure the safe operation of the flight, it acknowledged that some officers displayed “inappropriate behaviour and conduct while performing their duties.”

Twenty-two fans were denied boarding after disrupting operations at Suvarnabhumi Airport while pursuing a Chinese artist before a flight.
Photo via Kwong Wah Yit Poh

The director of the airport’s Security Department has ordered disciplinary action against the officers involved. Suvarnabhumi Airport said it will review the incident and improve its procedures to prevent similar incidents.

The airport again apologised and pledged to strengthen staff oversight while maintaining high standards of security and customer service.

In similar news, the Thai Immigration Bureau blacklisted a Chinese man after he damaged an automated immigration gate and verbally abused officers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 5, 2026, 10:16 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.