Fatal accident on Rama 2 Road claims the life of a young woman

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A fatal accident occurred, claiming the life of a 22 year old woman who was hit by a car driven by a Chinese entrepreneur while attempting to cross Rama 2 Road. Her distraught boyfriend, who reported that she usually never crossed the road because her home and workplace were on the same side, was left in tears at the scene.

At the incident’s location, authorities encountered a weeping 40 year old man standing next to the victim’s body. Nearby, a damaged white Toyota Fortuner with red plates was parked, its front side wrecked. The Chinese businessperson, 47 years old, who was driving the car, stated that he was heading back to Samut Songkhram from a relaxing trip in Phetchaburi Province when the victim suddenly dashed across the road. Even though he tried to dodge and brake, he was unable to avoid the fatal accident.

The deceased woman’s husband confirmed that she was a casual labourer working in a salt field located across the road from where they lived. Generally, she would return home without crossing the road after finishing her work. However, it remained unclear as to why she decided to cross the road on this specific day, leading to the unfortunate, fatal accident. Subsequently, authorities transported the body to the hospital while pursuing their investigation according to the law. Eventually, the family took the body for the religious ceremony, reported KhaoSod.

