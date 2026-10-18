Chinese embassy issues new Thailand travel warning over kidnappings

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 18, 2026, 9:00 AM
1 minute read
Chinese embassy issues new Thailand travel warning over kidnappings
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

The Chinese embassy in Thailand has issued a new travel warning, urging Chinese citizens to plan trips carefully after a series of kidnappings involving Chinese visitors, the South China Morning Post reported on October 18, 2026.

The notice singles out online influencers, artists and actors, who are advised to be especially wary of scammers using high-paying job offers in Thailand as bait.

The embassy also advised travellers to:

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  • Be cautious about using vehicles arranged by other people
  • Choose licensed transport and service providers
  • Avoid getting into cars with acquaintances or strangers
  • Refuse sudden changes of location or route
  • Keep their families informed of their whereabouts at all times

According to the report, transnational criminal networks have built scam operations worth billions of dollars along the Thailand-Myanmar border. They lure victims with fake job profiles and then use them for forced labour, human trafficking and online fraud.

Artists and streamers are often targeted with fake invitations to castings or film shoots. In 2025, Chinese actor Wang Xing was lured to Thailand with a film offer, then taken to a scam compound in Myanmar and sold three times in four days. He was freed only after the Chinese embassy stepped in.

The embassy also pointed to several recent cases:

  • In early October 2026, a 34 year old Chinese photographer disappeared after travelling to Bangkok for a shoot, and his family was later asked for a ransom.
  • In late September 2026, a Shanghai teacher of Manora or music disappeared in Thailand.
  • In August 2026, a Chinese tourist was abducted after getting into the wrong car, believing it belonged to a tour guide.

All of the victims in these cases were reportedly rescued and returned to China safely.

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The report said the incidents have spread quickly across Chinese social media and have badly damaged Thailand’s image as a tourist destination.

Chinese embassy issues new Thailand travel warning over kidnappings | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 18, 2026, 9:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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