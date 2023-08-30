Thai crackdown snares Chinese fraudsters: Couple arrested for 1.5 billion baht cross-border scam

Image via Bangkok Post

A significant crackdown on foreign criminals in Thailand has led to the arrest of a Chinese couple implicated in fraudulent investment activities in their homeland, China. According to the Immigration Bureau (IB), the couple’s fraudulent activities reportedly caused financial damage exceeding 1.5 billion baht.

The Bureau Commissioner, Police Lieutenant General Pakphumpipat Sajjapan, announced the arrests during a briefing yesterday. He disclosed that a request for the arrest came directly from Chinese authorities who had reason to believe that the couple sought refuge in Thailand after swindling their victims of a staggering 1.5 billion baht.

The authorities successfully traced the Chinese couple to a hotel in Pattaya, where their visas were subsequently revoked before being handed over for further action. Pol. Lt. Gen. Pakphumpipat Sajjapan affirmed that this is part of their ongoing efforts to clamp down on foreign criminals who flee to Thailand.

In a separate incident, another Chinese national, a 29 year old woman, was apprehended for allegedly hiding assets worth 600 million baht, earnings from an illicit gambling website operated by her spouse. The woman had reportedly fled to Thailand, while her husband is suspected to be in Singapore.

Additionally, a 37 year old South Korean man was apprehended for overstaying his visa, which had officially expired in September of the previous year. The man is a wanted figure in his home country, South Korea, for allegations of smuggling methamphetamine.

The IB reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order by ensuring criminals seeking refuge in Thailand are captured and brought to justice. They also sought to assure the public that they were in collaboration with international authorities in their pursuit of these criminals.

In similar news, a month ago, in a significant crackdown on foreign criminal elements operating within Thailand’s borders, the IB arrested 17 suspects involved in an online gambling racket and a luxurious residence takeover.

The law enforcement operation, executed at around 2.30am on July 6, targeted international factions operating from Thailand, following an elaborate investigation by the IB. To read the full story, click HERE.

