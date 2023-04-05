Chinese businessman hires sexy girls to fulfil vow at shrine in Thailand

Photo via Facebook/ กัญญาอร จันทร์จร

A successful Chinese businessman hired more than 10 sexy girls to dance at a shrine located in Kamphaeng Phet province, situated in the central region of Thailand, to fulfil a vow he had made after achieving business success. The businessman has reportedly fulfilled his vow at the same shrine four times already.

A Thai woman named Kanya-on Chanjohn shared a video on Facebook on April 2 featuring other Thai women dancing in front of statues. The caption on the video read “Rich, Rich, Rich!” Kanya-on later explained on social media that the performance was a vow fulfillment ceremony for the aforementioned Chinese businessman’s success.

In the video, several women can be seen wearing revealing dresses and bikinis, dancing energetically to loud music in front of the shrine’s gold and black statues that were scattered throughout the premises. Watch the video HERE.

The video went viral on Thai social media after the news platform MGR Online Northern Thailand reposted it. Normally, these sexy dancers, also known as coyotes in Thailand, are hired to perform at motor shows or other kinds of sporting events. It’s not typical to perform a sexy dance around a sacred statue.

The ceremony occurred at a shrine in Kamphaeng Phet called Ajarn C Barameedham Khemthewa Naga. The place provides sacred tattoo services and consecrates talismans. Thai media also reported that the shrine had a lot of foreign followers.

A representative from the shrine, who spoke in an interview with MRD Online, explained that the performance was offered to a sacred statue called Pu Racha Ngang Udomsap, or Father Ngang. The representative emphasized that this statue was not a Buddha statue, but rather one believed to bestow success and popularity upon its worshippers.

According to reports, the Chinese businessman runs a supplementary food company and had vowed to fulfil a promise if his business achieved success. Remarkably, this marked the fourth time his business had attained success, leading him to fulfil his vow at the shrine.

In Thai culture, it is common for people to make wishes and vows to sacred images or statues found in temples or shrines. Once their wishes are granted, it is customary for them to return to the shrine to express gratitude, offer prayers or fulfil any promises they had made.

Recently, a Thai man offered 100 pigs’ heads to the Buddha statue at Klang Bang Phra Temple in Nakhon Pathom province near Bangkok after his wish to be a lottery winner was fulfilled by the statute.

Similarly, in the past year, another lottery winner offered 12 pairs of Converse sneakers to Thao Wessuwan, the god of wealth, in gratitude for his wish coming true.