Chinese ambassador pushes back on river pollution allegations

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 16, 2026, 2:08 PM
1 minute read
Chinese ambassador pushes back on river pollution allegations | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Chinese Embassy Bangkok

The Chinese ambassador to Thailand has strongly rejected claims linking China to pollution in the Kok and Mekong rivers, saying there is insufficient evidence to identify the source of the pollution.

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianwei said there are currently insufficient verified facts to establish the source of the pollutants or assign responsibility to any party.

He described allegations that China discharged pollutants into the rivers as groundless accusations and smears, adding that China firmly opposes such claims.

The ambassador called on all parties to adhere to the facts, act reasonably and avoid drawing premature conclusions. He also urged people not to politicise environmental issues or rush to blame any country before investigations have reached a clear conclusion.

The Chinese ambassador rejected river pollution allegations, urging reliance on facts as Thailand and China continue investigations.
Photo via Chinese Embassy Bangkok

The People’s Party clarified that documents submitted to the Chinese Embassy were not intended to accuse the Chinese government of causing the pollution. Instead, the party said it submitted scientific studies by Thai academics to help Chinese authorities determine whether any Chinese companies are linked to the contamination.

According to the party, the documents include information on possible sources of contaminants and the locations of thousands of mining sites. If any Chinese companies are found to have violated the law, the party said Chinese authorities could take action under domestic legislation.

The submission also recommends that China consider enforcing laws governing mining operations, overseas investment and export controls if investigations determine that Chinese companies have caused transboundary environmental damage.

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people's party
Photo via People’s Party

Several environmental academics have described pollution in the Kok and Mekong rivers as a transboundary issue requiring international cooperation. They said scientific evidence should determine responsibility rather than unverified allegations.

News1 reported that the investigation remains ongoing, with Thailand and China saying they are ready to cooperate in identifying the source of the contamination and reducing its impact on the communities.

In related news, China responded to protests outside its diplomatic missions in Thailand over heavy metal contamination in tributaries of the Mekong River, saying it recognises public concern and supports a joint investigation by Thailand and Myanmar.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 16, 2026, 2:08 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.