Chinese ambassador backs visa perks to boost tourism

Photo: escap.china-mission.gov.cn

Han Zhiqiang, the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, expressed support for the impending visa privileges aimed towards Chinese tourists. These measures are being considered by both governments, to bolster Chinese tourism and investment in their respective countries ahead of the approaching peak season.

Han voiced his endorsement during an orientation for the 18th Mandarin for Government Officers Workshop. This event was organised by the Thai-Chinese Cultural Relationship Council (TCCRC) and the King Prajadhipok Institute. Among the attendees was Police Lieutenant General Pitak Jarusombat, who serves as the deputy president of the TCCRC.

These visa-related decisions may prove beneficial, as China has observed an influx of tourists following the relaxation of its immigration measures. Han noted that the number of individuals, particularly Thai citizens, applying for the varied types of Chinese visas has seen a steady climb.

However, the process can be time-consuming due to the requirement of Thais to submit biometric data. To streamline the procedure, Chinese authorities have made several adjustments, such as eliminating the need for fingerprint collection and increasing the number of overtime officers. These changes aim to expedite visa approvals, reducing the wait time from 18 days in certain cases to within two weeks, boosting Chinese tourism in the country.

Han remarked that Thailand is a favoured destination among Chinese tourists, and many local business owners are eagerly anticipating the arrival of large groups from China.

“Both countries’ authorities will discuss easing the visa process and safety measures for both countries’ citizens in the future.”

The workshop will see 45 participants departing for China on September 9, where they will study at Beijing Chinese Language and Culture College for one year. According to Han, this is the highest number of attendees recorded for comparable workshops, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













Pol. Lt. Gen. Pitak extended his gratitude to Beijing for the scholarships granted to Thai officials for Mandarin studies in China.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.