Chicken Run 2: Nuggets of laughter and Bond-level weirdness hit Netflix

In the clucking sequel to the animated sensation Chicken Run, Aardman Studios spills the beans on why chickens are comedy gold and shares nuggets of hilarity with a daring rescue mission.

Peter Lord, co-founder of Aardman, and the genius behind Wallace and Gromit, and Shaun the Sheep, claims that chickens are fundamentally funny creatures but horses on the other hand are too beautiful to be funny.

Prepare for a feather-filled adventure in Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget, premiering on Netflix this Friday, December 15, more than two decades after the original egg-cellent escapade.

This time, the plucky heroes, Ginger and Rocky, embark on a clucking mission as they break into a nugget factory to rescue their rebellious daughter, voiced by the sensational Bella Ramsey of The Last of Us fame.

Director Sam Fell points out that chicken is a funny word. For instance, it can be added to titles like The Great Escape with chickens, Mission Impossible with chickens and so on.

Hold on to your feathers as the film takes inspiration from Tom Cruise’s antics and Bond villain lairs. Expect a ludicrously over-the-top, high-tech nugget factory that’s Bond-worthy and spectacularly weird.

But not every idea made the cut. Lord spills the beans on a cock-fighting sub-plot that was deemed too weird, even for Aardman.

“I did a drawing of Rocky wearing Rocky Balboa’s shorts. It was funny but a bit weird even for us.”

The meticulous animation process, involving up to 30 animators at a time, guarantees a celebration if they manage two minutes in a week. While technology has evolved since the original in 2000, Aardman retains its handmade charm, reported Bangkok Post.

Fell explains that at heart, animators are patient and insular, shy actors who’d rather work quietly with a puppet away from everybody else.

Bristol-based Aardman, now owned by its employees, refused to sell out to media giants.

Aardman co-founder Lord reflects that the media sell it on, and eventually the thing that is so precious to the creators would become a commodity for other people to asset strip.