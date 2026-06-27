Chiang Rai temple thief returns with wild accusations

Photo courtesy of MGR Online

A temple in Chiang Rai’s Phan district has been thrown into turmoil after a woman previously convicted of stealing from its donation boxes returned in late June 2026 to make a string of fresh accusations against monastery figures, despite already serving a suspended sentence for the original theft.

Wat San Mamao, in Muang Kham subdistrict, is a popular stop for visitors seeking blessings from the revered guardian deity Thao Wessuwan and the Garuda figure enshrined there. The temple is also home to the Luang Pho Khao Buddha image, which is venerated by local residents.

The woman, from Bangkok, first visited the temple as part of a group of devotees from central Thailand and continued returning afterwards on her own.

Temple warden Somsak Sikeaw, 54, later filed a complaint with Phan police, alleging the woman had repeatedly caused disturbances and made damaging claims against the temple. The temple committee subsequently barred her from the grounds.

In mid 2025, donations were stolen from the temple building on three separate occasions: 5,000 baht (about 140 US dollars) on 20 May, 7,000 baht on 21 May, and 1,700 baht on 6 June, totalling 13,700 baht. The temple reported the losses to Phan police.

CCTV footage identified the same woman as the culprit. She was prosecuted and the court found her guilty on three counts, each carrying a 1 year jail term and a 20,000 baht fine.

Because she pleaded guilty, the penalties were halved to 6 months and 10,000 baht per count, amounting to 18 months in jail and a 30,000 baht fine. Given her young age, lack of prior convictions and repayment of the stolen funds, the jail term was suspended for 3 years.

In late June 2026, the woman posted a series of messages naming monastery figures and accusing them of luring children and women into indecent acts, claiming she herself had been a victim. She alleged other complainants had since come forward and that legal action was being prepared.

The posts also made allegations involving temple boys and drug use, alcohol consumption and pornography.

Somsak and the temple committee have denied all the claims. They said the woman kept returning to the temple after her conviction, prompting them to keep her away from the abbot, and described her as a danger to Buddhism. They believe the posts stem from a grudge over her conviction.

The temple has filed a defamation and Computer Crime Act complaint against the woman over the latest posts, reported MGR Online.