Chiang Rai temple thief returns with wild accusations

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 27, 2026, 3:30 PM
74 2 minutes read
Chiang Rai temple thief returns with wild accusations | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

A temple in Chiang Rai’s Phan district has been thrown into turmoil after a woman previously convicted of stealing from its donation boxes returned in late June 2026 to make a string of fresh accusations against monastery figures, despite already serving a suspended sentence for the original theft.

Wat San Mamao, in Muang Kham subdistrict, is a popular stop for visitors seeking blessings from the revered guardian deity Thao Wessuwan and the Garuda figure enshrined there. The temple is also home to the Luang Pho Khao Buddha image, which is venerated by local residents.

The woman, from Bangkok, first visited the temple as part of a group of devotees from central Thailand and continued returning afterwards on her own.

Chiang Rai temple thief returns with wild accusations
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

Temple warden Somsak Sikeaw, 54, later filed a complaint with Phan police, alleging the woman had repeatedly caused disturbances and made damaging claims against the temple. The temple committee subsequently barred her from the grounds.

In mid 2025, donations were stolen from the temple building on three separate occasions: 5,000 baht (about 140 US dollars) on 20 May, 7,000 baht on 21 May, and 1,700 baht on 6 June, totalling 13,700 baht. The temple reported the losses to Phan police.

Chiang Rai temple thief returns with wild accusations
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

CCTV footage identified the same woman as the culprit. She was prosecuted and the court found her guilty on three counts, each carrying a 1 year jail term and a 20,000 baht fine.

Because she pleaded guilty, the penalties were halved to 6 months and 10,000 baht per count, amounting to 18 months in jail and a 30,000 baht fine. Given her young age, lack of prior convictions and repayment of the stolen funds, the jail term was suspended for 3 years.

Related Articles

In late June 2026, the woman posted a series of messages naming monastery figures and accusing them of luring children and women into indecent acts, claiming she herself had been a victim. She alleged other complainants had since come forward and that legal action was being prepared.

The posts also made allegations involving temple boys and drug use, alcohol consumption and pornography.

Chiang Rai temple thief returns with wild accusations
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

Somsak and the temple committee have denied all the claims. They said the woman kept returning to the temple after her conviction, prompting them to keep her away from the abbot, and described her as a danger to Buddhism. They believe the posts stem from a grudge over her conviction.

The temple has filed a defamation and Computer Crime Act complaint against the woman over the latest posts, reported MGR Online.

Latest Thailand News
A field guide to the Thai property comment section, and the lonely one percent with a heart | Thaiger Property

A field guide to the Thai property comment section, and the lonely one percent with a heart

16 minutes ago
Chiang Rai temple thief returns with wild accusations | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai temple thief returns with wild accusations

3 hours ago
Thailand weather forecast warns of nationwide flash floods June 28 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast warns of nationwide flash floods June 28

5 hours ago
British man arrested over Pattaya acid attack | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested over Pattaya acid attack

6 hours ago
Police uncover two-year exam cheating network | Thaiger Thailand News

Police uncover two-year exam cheating network

8 hours ago
Drug-addict father arrested after toddler found bruised, hospitalised | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addict father arrested after toddler found bruised, hospitalised

1 day ago
Khon Kaen man beats friend to death, mistaking him for Thai ghost | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen man beats friend to death, mistaking him for Thai ghost

1 day ago
Songkhla monk under investigation as four novices report sexual abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Songkhla monk under investigation as four novices report sexual abuse

1 day ago
Lao Group clears the air on mango sticky rice, Thai dessert controversy | Thaiger Hot News

Lao Group clears the air on mango sticky rice, Thai dessert controversy

1 day ago
Defective goods bill passes unanimously, sellers now liable | Thaiger Thailand News

Defective goods bill passes unanimously, sellers now liable

1 day ago
Thai rescue dog steals the show at drone training exercise | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai rescue dog steals the show at drone training exercise

1 day ago
Brit falls to death from Jomtien condo while painting balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Brit falls to death from Jomtien condo while painting balcony

1 day ago
Thai woman stands trial in Myanmar over killing of US diplomat ex-husband | Thaiger Hot News

Thai woman stands trial in Myanmar over killing of US diplomat ex-husband

1 day ago
June 26 Thailand weather: Likely hot, showers possible | Thaiger Thailand News

June 26 Thailand weather: Likely hot, showers possible

1 day ago
Local researchers seek inspection of temple ruins on Sakon Nakhon island | Thaiger Thailand News

Local researchers seek inspection of temple ruins on Sakon Nakhon island

2 days ago
Police focuses on teenage relative in rape, murder of 12 year old girl | Thaiger Thailand News

Police focuses on teenage relative in rape, murder of 12 year old girl

2 days ago
Thailand is rolling out the red carpet for foreign business. It is still making the little guys crawl under it. | Thaiger Business News

Thailand is rolling out the red carpet for foreign business. It is still making the little guys crawl under it.

2 days ago
Chinese man caught after attempting to steal 400,000 baht from Thai man | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man caught after attempting to steal 400,000 baht from Thai man

2 days ago
Brit held for public disturbance, assault on Chiang Mai police | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Brit held for public disturbance, assault on Chiang Mai police

2 days ago
Drunk British driver raises road safety concerns in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk British driver raises road safety concerns in Phuket

2 days ago
Thailand scraps 60-day visa-free stay: what changes, who is affected, and what to do | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand scraps 60-day visa-free stay: what changes, who is affected, and what to do

2 days ago
Beijing says targeting people abroad under ethnic unity law is &#8216;necessary&#8217; | Thaiger News

Beijing says targeting people abroad under ethnic unity law is ‘necessary’

2 days ago
Thai mother forces teen into prostitution | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai mother forces teen into prostitution

2 days ago
Discovery of girl&#8217;s body in Bueng Kan forest prompts murder probe | Thaiger Thailand News

Discovery of girl’s body in Bueng Kan forest prompts murder probe

2 days ago
Thailand holds the best hand in Southeast Asia. It is the only one not playing it. | Thaiger Property

Thailand holds the best hand in Southeast Asia. It is the only one not playing it.

2 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 27, 2026, 3:30 PM
74 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.