Chiang Rai man discovers three-carat natural pearl worth thousands of Thai baht

A three-carat natural pearl discovered inside a clam has been confirmed as genuine. The owner, who hails from Buasali, Mae Lao, Chiang Rai, vowed to keep the valuable find for its auspicious significance rather than sell it.

Yesterday, in Chiang Rai, the news of 45 year old Sethapong Sivavong’s unusual discovery, a 1-centimetre pearl inside a clam, made headlines. Sethapong, also known as Principal Deaw, who also holds the position of vice chairman of the Rajpracha Sports Club, later disclosed more about the rare find. The pearl had been sent for testing to the Chiang Mai Gem Testing Laboratory (CGT LAB), a renowned gemology institute.

The lab confirmed that the pearl was indeed a product of nature. It’s a white, radiant pearl, clearly reflecting light, weighing about 3.084 carats. The CGT institute issued a document certifying the pearl’s authenticity, reported Sanook.

When asked about the value of the pearl, Sethapong said it was priceless and was not for sale. He plans to keep it as a lucky charm for himself and his family, given its rarity. The pearl will likely be turned into a ring or a pendant, but Sethapong leans towards the former. He plans to have a skilled craftsman frame the pearl to prevent any potential damage or cracks.

“I’ll keep it as a lucky charm for myself and my family. It’s not something you can find easily in a river mussel.”

