Devastating house fire wipes out life savings and home of 67 year old Akha tribe woman in northern Thailand

A 67 year old stateless elderly woman from the Akha tribe had her life savings and property destroyed in a devastating house fire. The incident took place at her residence numbered 185, located in the village of Pa Ka Sukjai, Mae Salong Nok Sub-district, Mae Fa Luang District, Chiang Rai Province. The fire was reportedly due to an electrical short circuit which caused the transformer in the house to explode.

Buedao Wuy Sue Gue’s home, a high-stilt wooden house with bamboo side walls, was quickly engulfed by the raging flames. The local villagers, led by the village head, Ajeur Mo Po Gue, rallied to combat the fire and request assistance from the local fire department.

Despite their concerted efforts, it took more than two hours for the fire to be extinguished, by which time the house was entirely destroyed, reported KhaoSod.

Recalling the horrific event, Buedao said she was inside the house when she saw sparks and heard a loud explosion. She managed to escape but her savings were consumed by the fire.

A dog tied under the house also tragically lost its life in the blaze. Aya, Buedao’s husband, was at their farm when the fire broke out. He revealed that he had recently invested over 3,000 baht in clay pigeons for sale. The income from the sale, which amounted to over 20,000 baht, was stored in the house and was completely destroyed in the fire.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Community Development and Mountainous Area Foundation donated a sum of money to provide immediate relief.

The couple will also receive financial help from both the public and private sectors in the future. Ajeur, the village head, stated that the local administration can provide assistance up to 49,000 baht. However, the couple’s loss far exceeds this amount, with just the cash loss amounting to over 20,000 baht, not to mention the value of the jewellery that Buedao wore.

Some of these items were found in the ashes, but the villagers are still rallying to provide further assistance.

