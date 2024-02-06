Chiang Mai tourism booms as Chinese New Year approaches

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The northern city of Chiang Mai in Thailand is experiencing a tourism bonanza as hotel bookings surge to a staggering 90%, with Chinese New Year reservations already topping 60%.

Paisan Sukcharoen, president of the Northern Upper Region Hotel Association of Thailand affirms that Chiang Mai’s tourism scene is on an upward trajectory.

The cool embrace of Chiang Mai’s weather further enhances its charm, drawing in a diverse array of international visitors. Predominantly hailing from Europe, Scandinavia, and South Korea, tourists flock to the region, with a notable surge during year-end festivities, said Paisan.

“The influx of Korean tourists rivals that of our Chinese visitors.”

With over 26,000 hotel rooms snapped up in recent months, the demand peaks during vibrant celebrations like the Charming Chiang Mai Flower Festival.

As Chinese New Year approaches, anticipation reaches fever pitch, with reservations skyrocketing to over 60% of available rooms, predominantly claimed by eager Chinese travellers. The city’s visa-free entry policy further fuels this frenzy, enticing more visitors to choose Chiang Mai as their premier destination, reported The Nation.

“For those eyeing the upcoming Songkran festival in April, early planning is key.”

Beyond the 26,000 rooms offered by member hotels, Chiang Mai boasts an additional 50,000 to 60,000 accommodations from smaller establishments, ensuring ample space for tourists year-round.

