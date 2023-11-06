Model snaps back: Peeping Tom photographer’s shocking shower scandal in Chiang Mai

Photo: Stefzn/Unsplash

A Peeping Tom photographer in Chiang Mai has been sternly warned by a model after he secretly recorded her showering in the bathroom. This shocking event occurred yesterday, around 11pm.

The revelation was made by the model, 24 year old Bee from Lampoon, via her social media page. The post, which warned about the photographer who had hired her for a stay review, has garnered significant attention.

Bee got to know the Chiang Mai photographer, known as P, with 38,000 followers on Instagram, during their student days at the same institute in Chiang Mai city. She was hired for 2,000 baht to review a stay in Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai, on August 6.

The trip to the location involved three people, P, Bee, and one of her female friends. After the review shoot and lodging at the stay, Bee noticed someone filming her with a mobile phone while she was showering. It was later confirmed that it was P who was secretly filming her. Initially, she chose to remain silent.

Later, Bee discovered that P was still offering modelling jobs to other women. Alarmed by the possibility of him violating others’ privacy similarly, she decided to take legal action. She reported the matter to an investigator at Chiang Dao Police Station.

The incident is scheduled to be publicly announced today at 8.30am, during a press conference on the second floor of Thanin market in Mueang Chiang Mai. However, reactions to her post have been mixed, with some offering support and others criticising her decision to publicly share the incident, reported KhaoSod.

Follow us on :













In related Peeping Tom news, a Thai man clandestinely entered a women’s public restroom in the Chachoengsao province in eastern Thailand, where he discreetly recorded a woman inside one of the cubicles. Unbeknownst to him, the victim happened to possess a black belt in Taekwondo. The entire episode was captured on CCTV. Read more HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.