Chiang Mai musician dies in road accident after falling asleep at the wheel

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A fatal road accident occurred in Chiang Mai when a 24 year old musician fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his motorcycle into a road sign.

The accident, which took place on the Chiang Mai-Lamphun road, resulted in the musician’s death before reaching his residence after work.

Upon arriving at the accident scene, emergency services found a Honda Scoopy motorcycle with the registration number 2กล 4827 Chiang Mai lying in the middle of the road. Nearby, they discovered a fallen road sign and the lifeless body of Natthapong Phromphat, who resided in the Nong Hoi community area. The severity of the head injury he sustained left his brain exposed and ultimately claimed his life.

Initially, it was found that the deceased was a musician who played at restaurants. After finishing work and while returning to his accommodation, it’s presumed that fatigue caused him to fall asleep at the wheel, leading to the fatal collision with the road sign, reported KhaoSod.

The authorities have recorded this information as evidence and instructed the rescue workers to transport the body to the Forensic Department of Maharaj Hospital. Family members will subsequently be contacted to perform the last rites as per religious customs.

Follow us on :













In related news, a 39 year old man was found injured and unconscious after a motorcycle accident in front of Samakkhi Banphot Temple in Bang Sare Subdistrict, Sattahip District, Chon Buri Province. The motorcycle accident occurred around 10pm yesterday, December 22, during the man’s return home from a company New Year party where he had been drinking.

In other news, a motorcycle accident occurred on December 1 when a rider crashed into a food delivery truck, leading to the death of an unidentified male. The incident happened at 2.30am on the Bang Khaen-Nong Suea Road, near the TU Dome Plaza, in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani. The deceased had no identification documents on him, but two tablets of methamphetamine were found in his possession.