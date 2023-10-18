Chiang Mai property stirs online debate, selling dream or reality for 80,000 baht?

Photo: KhaoSod.

A plot of land, measuring just one square wah (equivalent to 4 square metres) and priced at 80,000 baht, has caused a stir on social media.

The land, located in a village in Chiang Mai, comes complete with a groundwater system, a water tank, and a steel cage. The online Chiang Mai property post advertising the sale also included a home design idea, leading netizens to question whether the poster was selling a dream.

A Chiang Mai property business page yesterday posted the land for sale, situated in front of a renowned university in Chiang Mai. The property post also included a picture of a completed house, which sparked a flurry of comments asking if this was a dream sale.

The advert details stated…

“One square wah of land in front of a famous university in Chiang Mai, located in a village, complete with a full groundwater system, including a water tank, a steel cage, and a 2×2 metre area. The land comes with a red Garuda title deed, annual land tax paid, priced at 80,000 baht including transfer, negotiable.”

The post included pictures and the actual location coordinates.

Desirable location

The mention of Chiang Mai caused excitement amongst social media users, as it is a desirable location for many people to own land and build a house.

Chiang Mai is known for its beautiful nature and is a popular tourist destination in Thailand, making land in the province highly sought after.

The post also included a picture of a small, three-storey house as an idea, which generated interest and many comments.

While some social media users showed genuine interest and discussed business plans and the property’s value, others criticised the small size of the land. Some commented on the house idea presented on the page.

“It’s not enough, it’s only enough for a vending cart.”

“The sample image seems like selling a dream. A 2×2 plot, three floors, foundation system, sanitation system, will it pass the construction permission? Not including space for workers, it has to overflow to the neighbour’s house. I can only think of a water-selling booth and a sentry box.”

Netizen Comments

There were also comments questioning the legality of the construction.

“Isn’t it illegal to build a house touching the fence, or can it be built entirely touching?”

The page responded to the question.

“We do not build a formal residence. There are ways to do it.”

This led users to comment on the idea image from the page.

“Oh, I see, you suggested this, I thought it was formal.”

Many comments were also teased about the size of the land.

“Buy it to build a house for a bird to live in.”

“2×2, which will be first, chicken coop or shrine?”

“The most minimal.”

“Is this a real sale or a joke?”

“Can’t stand or lie down.”

“Even a dog would feel cramped.”

“Weaving a dream of owning land in Chiang Mai.”

Despite the mixed reactions, the post generated significant engagement, highlighting the high interest in property ownership in desirable locations like Chiang Mai, regardless of the size of the property plot, reported KhaoSod.

