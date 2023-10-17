Chiang Mai military seize 12.2 million meth pills

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post.

Early this morning morning saw the seizure of over 12 million methamphetamine pills by military personnel in the Wiang Haeng district of Chiang Mai.

The Pha Muang task force’s rangers of the Royal Thai Army discovered two suspicious pickup trucks parked in a garden along the Ban Mai Muang Jod road in the Piang Luang Tambon at around 5am, today, October 17.

A group of 15 to 20 individuals were observed loading bags onto the two vehicles. However, as the soldiers approached, the group dispersed hastily, leaving the fully loaded vehicles behind.

Upon inspection, the vehicles were found to contain 61 rucksacks, each packed with 200,000 methamphetamine pills. The total count of seized pills was 12.2 million.

A suspect was apprehended in the vicinity of the scene, but the rest of the group remains at large.

Military investigations are ongoing as authorities work towards apprehending the remaining individuals involved in the smuggling operation.

In related news, two weeks ago Phichit Police, apprehended a 25 year old drug smuggler after he was found hiding in a marshland, having fled from authorities in northern Thailand.

The drug smuggler, Natthanon, was discovered in a shivering state due to being submerged in marsh water for two days, enduring rain and cold without food.

The arrest followed a significant drug seizure on October 4, in which officers confiscated 6,720,000 methamphetamine pills from a pickup truck at a traffic light intersection in Phichit province.

The initial drug bust occurred during the night, with the narcotics discovered within an Isuzu pickup truck bearing the registration number 9536.

Follow us on :













Following the seizure, the suspect managed to evade capture, opting to hide within the marshland of Phichit province. This prompted a manhunt involving over 100 officers and rescue workers, which spanned two days and nights. You can find out more about this story HERE!

Follow more of Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.