Chiang Mai elephant sanctuary faces closure amid family inheritance dispute

Elephants at the Mae Sa Elephant Camp in Chiang Mai. Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post.

The renowned family-managed elephant sanctuary, Mae Sa Elephant Camp in Chiang Mai, might be confronted with closure amidst an ongoing legal battle over inheritance between the late owner’s eldest child and his spouse (her stepmother).

The camp, nestled in the Mae Rim district of this northern province, has been grappling with monetary issues that are impacting its operations, according to its manager, Anchalee Kalamaphijit. She is the first-born child of the late camp proprietor, Chuchart Kalamaphijit.

According to Anchalee, one major factor attributing to the camp’s liquidity difficulties is a legal dispute. This revolves around Chuchart’s will, which bestows a business portfolio valued at over one billion baht to his offspring and spouse.

Anchalee disclosed that the State Property Office officials had sent notifications concerning overdue payment for the camp’s site rent, a fee summing several hundred thousand baht.

In the time leading up to Chuchart’s passing, he had made his spouse, Thitirat Kalamaphijit, and his son co-executors of his will. They were left a considerable sum of money, while his eldest child was granted only a pair of elephant tusks. Nonetheless, Anchalee was later appointed as another co-executor of her father’s will.

Anchalee had also moved legally against six individuals who she has accused of misappropriating 117 million baht from her father’s assets.

The court struggles, which have lasted since 2019, along with the Covid-19 pandemic’s financial toll, forced Mae Sa Elephant Camp to axe their elephant performances, a significant cost-saving measure.

Many mahouts at the camp have resigned amid the ongoing turmoil. As a result, the camp has been downsized and now only runs an elephant care programme. Here, visitors can participate in bathing and feeding the resident elephants.

Anchalee said…

“We are pushing Mae Sa Elephant Camp to become a foundation so that domestic and international visitors will still be able to experience elephant conservation in nature.”