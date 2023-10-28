Chiang Mai airport to extend operation hours

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Chiang Mai International Airport is set to operate on a 24-hour basis starting from next Wednesday November 1, a move prompted by the government‘s Quick-Win economic stimulus policies, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit revealed. The decision, influenced by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin‘s orders, is deemed critical to accommodate the anticipated influx of tourists during the year-end peak season and beyond, due to the visa-free initiative for Chinese and Kazakh visitors, among other factors.

In compliance with the strategy enforced by Airports of Thailand (AoT), the airport in the northern province is set to transition from its current operational timing of 6am to 12am to a 24-hour operation from the first of November. The first flight to depart following the change will be a direct service from Chiang Mai to Osaka in Japan, operated by Thai Vietjet, scheduled to leave Chiang Mai at 12.30am on the day.

To facilitate this change, Suriya Juangroongruangkit disclosed that the ministry has directed the AoT to negotiate with carriers and related sectors to arrange suitable flight paths and schedules. These arrangements must comply with the airport’s environmental impact assessment (EIA) and minimise disruption to residents living near the airport. A compensation plan for those affected by the extended operational hours is also under discussion.

AoT is also set to conduct a public hearing with residents who may be impacted by the extended hours, Suriya Juangroongruangkit added. He also urged related sectors to enhance their services and facilities to better support the province’s tourism and hospitality sectors, reported Bangkok Post.

The extension of operational hours aims to alleviate time constraints for tourists travelling in the province, and provide more flexibility for carriers when arranging their flight paths and schedule time slots.

Follow us on :













Currently, the airport accommodates approximately 4,800 visitors from 20 international flights per day. With the introduction of the 24-hour service, the government predicts an approximately 30% increase in the number of international passengers, Suriya Juangroongruangkit concluded.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.