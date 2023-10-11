Chiang Mai abbot accused of physically and sexually abusing novices

Photo via MGR Online

Police rescued three Lao novices from a temple in Mae Rim district, northern Chiang Mai province after the abbot was accused of physically and sexually abusing them. Sex toys, G-strings and beer were found in the abbot’s accommodation.

A 20 year old Lao man, Tawanchai, sought help from officers at Mae Rim Police Station after his 12 year old brother, a novice within the temple, accused the 48 year old Lao abbot of physical assault and sexual abuse. These allegations extended to two other novices, just nine years of age.

Tawanchai rushed to the temple from his home in Chiang Rai to bring his brother home after learning about the incident via the phone call on October 9. However, the abbot would not allow the novice to return home with Tawanchai. As a result, Tawanchai reported the matter to the police yesterday, October 10.

Officers then visited the temple and raided the abbot’s accommodation inside the temple. They found 10,000 baht in cash, condoms, sex toys, Viagra pills, G-string underwear and four cans of beer in the fridge. These items were not supposed to be found on the premises of Buddhist monks.

The evidence was clear about the abbot’s behaviour but the monk denied the allegations. He admitted to physically assaulting the novices but denied raping them.

The 12 year old novice told Chiang Mai News that he witnessed the abbot drinking alcohol at night for the entire three months he was a novice. The abbot raped him eight times and beat him when he refused.

Sexual violence

According to the novice, another nine year old novice also had been subjected to sexual assault. At the same time, another was brutally beaten with an iron rod for a delay in visiting the abbot.

The police report alleges that the abbot has been accused of sexually assaulting children under 15 years of age. The abbot has been temporarily released pending a health check on the novices to confirm the allegations. Despite denying abandoning his monkhood, the abbot agreed to vacate the temple while awaiting legal proceedings.

According to Chaing Mai News, many old locals who trusted and revered the abbot were heartbroken and crying as he departed the temple. Another group of locals were pleased that the truth had been revealed as they had long been aware of misbehaviour but lacked evidence to support their claims.

