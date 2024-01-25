Chester’s Thailand serves fried chicken with Thai tea sauce and whipped cream

Photo via Facebook/ กินหนม and ChaTraMue

Fast food joint Chester’s Thailand launched a unique menu item in an exclusive collaboration with popular Thai tea brand ChaTraMue to serve fried chicken and fries with Thai tea sauce and, wait for it, whipped cream. We’re not joking!

Chester’s Thailand’s official Facebook page unveiled the new promotion four days ago, encouraging followers to guess about the latest addition to their menu. Providing a clue that it was a blend of savoury and sweet desserts, the page piqued curiosity.

Two days later, the page revisited the topic, with ChaTraMue, one of Thailand’s most beloved tea brands, adding more clues in the comments section.

Many of Chester’s fans correctly guessed the surprise, as the brand announced today that their latest offering is a unique fusion of fried chicken, fries, and Thai tea. ChaTraMue’s signature Thai tea was transformed into a rich sauce, drizzled over Chester’s crispy chicken and chips.

The fried chicken with Thai tea sauce and whipped cream is available for 135 baht while the fries with Thai tea dipping sauce are available for 75 baht.

Chester’s added that these two special offers are available only 50 times a day at each branch across Thailand. Foodies will also have to hurry as the dishes will only be available from today, January 25, until March 31.

Many Thai netizens took to the comments section to give their verdict on the dishes, with almost all recommending the dish. They said that Thai tea sauce and fried chicken are an unexpected perfect combination.

They added that the Thai tea sauce is not too sweet and rich with a Thai tea flavour, just like the drink offered by ChaTraMue. The whipped cream also helps to perfect the dishes.

Thai tea, or Cha Thai as locals call it, is one of Thailand’s most popular drinks and many foreign visitors recommend the drink to their friends. It is a mix of black tea, condensed milk and evaporated milk, and locals prefer to drink it cold.

The drink’s popularity was reflected in last year’s TasteAtlas list of the 100 best non-alcoholic drinks, where it ranked seventh.