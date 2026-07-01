Thai man missing after pontoon barge capsizes in Chao Phraya River

A pontoon barge capsized in the Chao Phraya River in Samut Prakan province during dredging operations yesterday, June 30, leaving one Thai man missing and two others injured.

Residents in the Phra Samuy Chedi district of Samut Prakan initially raised concerns after feeling strong vibrations and hearing a loud noise from a company site along the riverbank.

Some feared the disturbance may have been caused by an explosion at a nearby chemical warehouse. Police later confirmed that the incident was not linked to a chemical facility but to a pontoon barge’s capsizing.

According to MGR Online, the accident occurred at a port belonging to a chemical company in Soi Suk Sawat 84 on Suk Sawat Road in Samut Prakan. The barge was reportedly being used for dredging work in the river.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard a loud noise similar to an explosion before the pontoon barge sank. The vessel was carrying an excavator and dredged soil at the time.

Two workers, who were injured in the accident, were identified as a 44 year old Thai man named Porn-anan, who was operating the excavator, and a 42 year old Cambodian worker identified as Porn.

Another worker, a 55 year old Thai man identified as Samart, went missing in the river during the incident. Rescue teams are continuing search operations.

Deputy Transport Minister Sanphet Bunyamanee visited the site and ordered the Marine Department to suspend dredging operations in the area pending further inspection.

Sanphet said an underwater explosion may have occurred before the barge sank. Initial findings suggest the blast could have been caused by a build-up of gas from waste beneath the riverbed, although investigations are ongoing.

Officials said the impact created strong vibrations that were felt across a wide area and may have affected nearby riverbanks and waterways. Authorities are conducting further inspections to ensure safety before dredging work resumes.

The Pollution Control Department also inspected the area and reported that the incident had not caused air or water pollution affecting nearby communities.