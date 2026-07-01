Thai man missing after pontoon barge capsizes in Chao Phraya River

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 1, 2026, 10:35 AM
123 1 minute read
Thai man missing after pontoon barge capsizes in Chao Phraya River | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ประชาสัมพันธ์กระทรวงคมนาคม

A pontoon barge capsized in the Chao Phraya River in Samut Prakan province during dredging operations yesterday, June 30, leaving one Thai man missing and two others injured.

Residents in the Phra Samuy Chedi district of Samut Prakan initially raised concerns after feeling strong vibrations and hearing a loud noise from a company site along the riverbank.

Some feared the disturbance may have been caused by an explosion at a nearby chemical warehouse. Police later confirmed that the incident was not linked to a chemical facility but to a pontoon barge’s capsizing.

According to MGR Online, the accident occurred at a port belonging to a chemical company in Soi Suk Sawat 84 on Suk Sawat Road in Samut Prakan. The barge was reportedly being used for dredging work in the river.

Thai man missing in pontoon barge accident
Photo via Facebook/ ประชาสัมพันธ์กระทรวงคมนาคม

Witnesses at the scene said they heard a loud noise similar to an explosion before the pontoon barge sank. The vessel was carrying an excavator and dredged soil at the time.

Two workers, who were injured in the accident, were identified as a 44 year old Thai man named Porn-anan, who was operating the excavator, and a 42 year old Cambodian worker identified as Porn.

Another worker, a 55 year old Thai man identified as Samart, went missing in the river during the incident. Rescue teams are continuing search operations.

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Deputy Transport Minister Sanphet Bunyamanee visited the site and ordered the Marine Department to suspend dredging operations in the area pending further inspection.

Chao Phraya River accident leaves 2 injured and one missing
Photo via Facebook/ ประชาสัมพันธ์กระทรวงคมนาคม

Sanphet said an underwater explosion may have occurred before the barge sank. Initial findings suggest the blast could have been caused by a build-up of gas from waste beneath the riverbed, although investigations are ongoing.

Officials said the impact created strong vibrations that were felt across a wide area and may have affected nearby riverbanks and waterways. Authorities are conducting further inspections to ensure safety before dredging work resumes.

The Pollution Control Department also inspected the area and reported that the incident had not caused air or water pollution affecting nearby communities.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 1, 2026, 10:35 AM
123 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.