Chanthaburi floods reach one metre, villagers evacuate

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 27, 2026, 3:00 PM
1 minute read
Chanthaburi floods reach one metre, villagers evacuate
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Chanthaburi has raised a yellow flag warning after floodwater surged past 1 metre, forcing residents in several districts to evacuate as heavy rain continued to swell the Chanthaburi River.

The Chanthaburi Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, working with Chanthaburi Municipality, hoisted the yellow flag near the Wat Chantanaram bridge yesterday afternoon. The warning told businesses and residents in the city’s inner economic district to monitor river levels closely as a large volume of water flowed down from Khao Khitchakut district.

Rain continued to fall heavily in Khao Khitchakut, Kaeng Hang Maeo and Tha Mai districts, adding to the volume of water already pouring into residential areas.

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Chanthaburi floods reach one metre, villagers evacuate | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Disaster prevention officers, soldiers and volunteers from the Sawang Kata Yu Chanthaburi rescue foundation used boats to reach residents trapped in the worst hit areas, bringing them to temporary shelters set up by local officials.

One of the most severely affected spots was Wat Krathing in Khao Khitchakut district, where floodwater rose above 1 metre and swamped the temple, Wat Krathing School and the surrounding community. The flooding cut off roads, leaving small vehicles struggling to pass.

The same floodwater then flowed into Makham district, particularly Wang Saem subdistrict, where the Chanthaburi River overflowed its banks near Ban Phaya Bon village and Wat Khanun. Teachers, soldiers, local officials and rescue workers moved teaching equipment and valuables to higher ground at Wat Khanun School before the water rose further.

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Chanthaburi floods reach one metre, villagers evacuate | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Many homes were flooded too deeply to remain in. Families packed up belongings and pets and set up tents along roadsides to wait out the flooding.

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Farmland was also hit hard. Durian orchards and fruit plantations across Wang Saem subdistrict were left submerged, and farmers voiced concern that prolonged flooding could rot roots and kill trees if the rain does not ease soon. Local officials and disaster prevention teams were assessing the damage and bringing in water pumps to help drain the affected areas.

Chanthaburi floods reach one metre, villagers evacuate | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 27, 2026, 3:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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