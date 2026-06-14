Chadchart’s corruption controversy fails to dent poll lead

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 14, 2026, 9:45 AM
103 2 minutes read
Chadchart’s corruption controversy fails to dent poll lead | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of prachachat

Chadchart Sittipunt is poised to win a second term as Bangkok governor, maintaining a commanding poll lead despite mounting questions about transparency and accountability in the final weeks of the campaign. A recent poll by the National Institute of Development Administration places his support at 67.3%, suggesting a potential repeat of his 2022 landslide victory.

The election is increasingly a test of the public trust that first brought Chadchart to office. His campaign, running under the slogan “Bangkok Works,” extends initiatives from his first term, focusing on quality of life, economic opportunity, a liveable city, and efficient administration.

Healthcare is a central priority, with plans to expand Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) hospitals to serve 1.3 million people. Urban development pledges include upgrades to pavements, cycling routes, flood management, and environmental measures.

A key legislative goal is the passage of the proposed BMA Act 2025, which aims to modernise Bangkok’s governance structure and grant greater authority to City Hall. Chadchart has consistently argued that solving everyday problems matters more than large infrastructure projects, pushing back against critics who label his approach as “capillary policies” or small-scale initiatives.

He points to the Traffy Fondue complaints platform as evidence of impact. More than one million complaints have been processed through the system, including 70% of flooding-related issues.

“These small-scale projects are powerful. They change systems,” he said.

Policy debate, however, has been clouded by allegations of an “Agong system,” in which influential figures allegedly hold undue sway over appointments and transfers of senior BMA officials. Former Pheu Thai MP Jirayu Houngsub and Economic Party leader Chris Potranandana have petitioned the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to investigate the claims. Chris alleges evidence pointing to the movement of 16 district directors and one inspector under Chadchart’s watch, with some assistant directors reportedly told that promotions required payments of up to 4 million baht.

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No formal proceedings have yet been initiated. Former deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej has refuted the allegations, stating that personnel decisions followed proper protocols and that “Agong” is simply a nickname for a respected adviser. Chadchart has welcomed the scrutiny, arguing the discussions lack substance and urging attention toward resident-focused policies.

ชัช - ชัช - ชาติ เอ้า! กา เบอร์ 9 | กรุงเทพฯ ​ทำงาน [official audio]
Photo courtesy of ทีมชัชชาติ via YouTube

Separate corruption allegations involving the procurement of exercise equipment also emerged during the campaign. Disciplinary action was taken against 32 officials, with 20 cleared and 12 receiving penalties that critics described as lenient. Chadchart maintains the matter is unresolved and that investigative committees and anti-corruption agencies remain involved.

“Corruption is something I detest,” he said, noting that his administration has dismissed 41 officials on disciplinary grounds.

Politically, the controversy may hinge more on perception than on evidence, as oversight investigations are expected to extend beyond polling day. The central question is whether the allegations are enough to erode the trust that has defined Chadchart’s political identity. Polling suggests confidence remains largely intact, with no credible challenger emerging to threaten his lead.

As the June 28 election approaches, voters will decide whether four years at City Hall have reinforced or diminished belief in the accountability and transparency that brought Chadchart to power, reported Bangkok Post.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 14, 2026, 9:45 AM
103 2 minutes read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.