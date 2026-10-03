Chachoengsao flash floods force villagers to flee at night

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 3, 2026, 4:00 PM
1 minute read
Chachoengsao flash floods force villagers to flee at night
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Flash floods swept through several communities in Tha Takiap district, Chachoengsao, on the evening of 2 October, forcing residents to flee with their belongings after heavy rain.

Fast-moving runoff surged through the district from around 6pm. Rubber plantation farmers were cut off by the water and filmed clips asking for help on social media.

In Moo 23 Ban Tha Manao and Moo 25 Ban Sam Phran, Khlong Takrao subdistrict, strong currents eroded roads. The Khlong Takrao Subdistrict Administrative Organisation chief Boonnak Pornphotthanamas and subdistrict headman Saroj Laisuwan led officials, villagers and Ranger Company 1306 in evacuating residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Ban Nong Kha Yang community market, village head Mena Duangsaen brought in a grader to divert the water. She urged residents to move vehicles and belongings to higher ground and bring elderly people and children to safety. Vehicles of all types were banned from crossing the fast-flowing water.

Wichai Charoensri, a resident, said he carried a mattress through the current to escape his home, about 300 metres down a soi. He said he had only just repaired his fridge and electrical appliances after an earlier flood, and they were damaged again before he could use them.

Local leaders have set up monitoring teams, and damage checks will continue on 3 October.

Chachoengsao flash floods force villagers to flee at night | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod
Chachoengsao flash floods force villagers to flee at night | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news:

 

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 3, 2026, 4:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
Latest Thailand News
Bangkok traffic police find 201 yaba pills on motorbike rider at checkpoint Crime News

Bangkok traffic police find 201 yaba pills on motorbike rider at checkpoint

2 hours ago
Three-storey Nonthaburi building evacuated over collapse fears Thailand News

Three-storey Nonthaburi building evacuated over collapse fears

3 hours ago
Prolonged rain forecast for central Thailand from 11 to 14 October Thailand Weather Updates

Prolonged rain forecast for central Thailand from 11 to 14 October

4 hours ago
Thailand launches disaster insurance for 30 million households Thailand News

Thailand launches disaster insurance for 30 million households

5 hours ago
Thai police help two Japanese men escape scam gang Crime News

Thai police help two Japanese men escape scam gang

6 hours ago
Thai Airways confirms full flight schedule returns October 3 Thailand News

Thai Airways confirms full flight schedule returns October 3

7 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 3 October: heavy rain in 8 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 3 October: heavy rain in 8 provinces, Bangkok showers

10 hours ago
Myanmar man found dead on Chon Buri beach, alcohol suspected Thailand News

Myanmar man found dead on Chon Buri beach, alcohol suspected

22 hours ago
Chinese drug financier wanted in China arrested in Bangkok Bangkok News

Chinese drug financier wanted in China arrested in Bangkok

23 hours ago
2 Pattaya men admit most of Russian siblings case but deny premeditation Pattaya News

2 Pattaya men admit most of Russian siblings case but deny premeditation

23 hours ago
Wrapping cars in plastic during floods can cause mould, academic warns Thailand News

Wrapping cars in plastic during floods can cause mould, academic warns

23 hours ago
Viral video shows Thai Airways passenger organising flight queues at Suvarnabhumi Airport Aviation News

Viral video shows Thai Airways passenger organising flight queues at Suvarnabhumi Airport

24 hours ago
Bangkok doctor reports sharp rise in people found dead alone Bangkok News

Bangkok doctor reports sharp rise in people found dead alone

1 day ago
wave to earth brings ‘the pieces tour’ to Bangkok this November Events

wave to earth brings ‘the pieces tour’ to Bangkok this November

1 day ago
Satun seizes 31 million baht in smuggled goods from Malaysia Crime News

Satun seizes 31 million baht in smuggled goods from Malaysia

1 day ago
Thai Airways board suspends CEO after Suvarnabhumi flood disruption Thailand News

Thai Airways board suspends CEO after Suvarnabhumi flood disruption

1 day ago
Phattalung women aged 90 and 85 taken to hospital following domestic abuse Crime News

Phattalung women aged 90 and 85 taken to hospital following domestic abuse

1 day ago
Thailand arrests Chinese fraud suspect, Korean ex-football coach Crime News

Thailand arrests Chinese fraud suspect, Korean ex-football coach

1 day ago
Siam Amazing Park founder says it may shut without state assistance Bangkok News

Siam Amazing Park founder says it may shut without state assistance

1 day ago
German man seriously injured in Pattaya hotel balcony fall Pattaya News

German man seriously injured in Pattaya hotel balcony fall

1 day ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival 2026: Dates, rituals and etiquette Travel

Phuket Vegetarian Festival 2026: Dates, rituals and etiquette

1 day ago
10 unpurchased tickets deliver 60 million baht windfall to lottery seller Thailand News

10 unpurchased tickets deliver 60 million baht windfall to lottery seller

1 day ago
Suvarnabhumi clears stranded passengers, sets Saturday deadline for bags Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi clears stranded passengers, sets Saturday deadline for bags

1 day ago
Cleanup continues as large amounts of debris remain on Bang Saen Beach Pattaya News

Cleanup continues as large amounts of debris remain on Bang Saen Beach

1 day ago
More than 100 Thai, foreign volunteers join Bangkok flood relief effort Bangkok News

More than 100 Thai, foreign volunteers join Bangkok flood relief effort

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleBangkok to welcome America’s Got Talent winner Nene Royal