Chachoengsao flash floods force villagers to flee at night

Fast-moving runoff surged through the district from around 6pm. Rubber plantation farmers were cut off by the water and filmed clips asking for help on social media.

In Moo 23 Ban Tha Manao and Moo 25 Ban Sam Phran, Khlong Takrao subdistrict, strong currents eroded roads. The Khlong Takrao Subdistrict Administrative Organisation chief Boonnak Pornphotthanamas and subdistrict headman Saroj Laisuwan led officials, villagers and Ranger Company 1306 in evacuating residents.

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At Ban Nong Kha Yang community market, village head Mena Duangsaen brought in a grader to divert the water. She urged residents to move vehicles and belongings to higher ground and bring elderly people and children to safety. Vehicles of all types were banned from crossing the fast-flowing water.

Wichai Charoensri, a resident, said he carried a mattress through the current to escape his home, about 300 metres down a soi. He said he had only just repaired his fridge and electrical appliances after an earlier flood, and they were damaged again before he could use them.

Local leaders have set up monitoring teams, and damage checks will continue on 3 October.