Chachoengsao bus accident leaves 24 injured after canal plunge

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 7, 2026, 3:09 PM
1 minute read
Chachoengsao bus accident leaves 24 injured after canal plunge | Thaiger
Photo via Thairath

Around 24 passengers were injured in a bus accident in Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao province, after a bus carrying Myanmar workers left a narrow road and overturned into a roadside canal at around 6.30am today, September 7.

The bus was carrying about 30 people to an industrial estate when the accident occurred, according to reports from the scene.

Bang Pakong Police Station investigator Police Lieutenant Colonel Somsak Puangsuk attended the scene with Chachoengsao rescue workers. They found an Mercedes-Benz bus overturned in Lam Wai Ling Canal in Bang Samak subdistrict.

The 65 year old driver, identified as Amnuay, and the Myanmar workers had managed to get out of the vehicle and were gathered beside the road.

Twenty-four people were injured, comprising 21 men and three women. Chachoengsao rescue workers provided first aid before taking the injured to a nearby hospital.

Chachoengsao bus accident leaves 24 injured after canal plunge | News by Thaiger
Injured workers | Photo via Thairath

Amnuay told investigators that he was transporting the Myanmar workers to an industrial estate when the bus reached a narrow section of road.

According to his initial account, the bus went off the road shoulder before overturning and coming to rest in the canal. He said the front wheel entered a roadside rut and that he attempted to reverse the vehicle to reposition it, but the bus lost stability and overturned onto its side.

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Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Chachoengsao bus accident leaves 24 injured after canal plunge | News by Thaiger
Rescue personnel arrive at the scene | Photo via KhaoSod

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 7, 2026, 3:09 PM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.