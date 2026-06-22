Fatal awning collapse raises concerns over ageing buildings in Bangkok

The awning of a century-old building in Bangkok collapsed on Saturday, June 20, killing an old Thai man. Officials are investigating the cause of the collapse and assessing nearby structures to prevent similar incidents.

The fatal collapse occurred at a building estimated to be more than 100 years old near Wat Traimit Withayaram, also known as the Golden Buddha Temple. Rescue teams from several foundations were dispatched to the scene to assist with emergency operations and structural assessments.

Emergency responders found a 76 year old man, identified as Prawit, trapped beneath concrete debris from the collapsed awning.

Rescuers removed the debris and transported him to hospital with serious injuries. Despite emergency treatment, he later died from his injuries.

Three vehicles parked near the scene were also damaged during the collapse. No additional injuries were reported.

According to Sanook, Prawit was the son-in-law of the building owner. Reports stated that he regularly visited the building to pick up his wife and had arrived there as usual on the day of the incident. He was about to enter the building to meet his wife when the awning collapsed.

Residents in the area told local media that many buildings in the neighbourhood are more than a century old and have not undergone major inspections or renovations. Locals said they were concerned similar incidents could happen again if ageing structures are not properly assessed.

Officers from Plubpla Chai Police Station closed part of Rama IV Road to prevent vehicles and pedestrians from passing through the affected area while safety checks were carried out.

Officials from Samphanthawong District Office inspected the building and reported that the collapse appeared limited to the awning and did not affect the main structural integrity of the building.

Initial findings suggested that ageing infrastructure may have contributed to the collapse. As a precaution, authorities temporarily closed the affected building and four nearby buildings for detailed structural inspections.

Traffic on the road in front of the site has since resumed as normal.