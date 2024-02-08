CCTV exposes chilling rehearsal before Bangkok murder

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A shocking revelation has emerged from CCTV footage, raising suspicions of a premeditated abduction and murder plot in Bangkok. In the footage, a man identified as Kittichot is seen tracking the movements of Thanasant, a factory worker, in what appears to be a rehearsal for the actual crime.

The popular TV show ‘ลุยชนข่าว’ on Channel 8 disclosed the eerie prelude to the abduction and killing of Thanasant, which has left viewers and the victim’s spouse, Pon, deeply unsettled.

The meticulous preparation by Kittichot was captured on January 26, just a day before the crime was carried out on January 27. The timing was precise—Thanasant was about to leave his home for work a little after 10pm. Kittichot, driving a red sedan, used a keycard to enter the gated community and positioned himself near Pon’s home just as Thanasant was preparing to leave for work, reported KhaoSod.

Unbeknownst to Thanasant, Kittichot followed him along his usual route. The news anchor, Buddh, while reading the news, pointed out the suspicious timing and signals from an unknown person directing Kittichot’s actions. This raises questions about who might have orchestrated the rehearsal and tailing of Thanasant.

Further suspicions were aroused when it was discovered that Kittichot had used a keycard to access the community on January 26, the day before the crime, and also on the day of the crime itself. Adding to the mystery, on January 27, the day of the incident, Pon’s keycard went missing, forcing her to use her national identity card instead.

