Cash-strapped mum’s baby dies after two days with caregiver, police investigate

Image via Khaosod.

A 20 year old mother, grappling with financial difficulties, surrendered her eight month old baby to a caregiver for two days, where the child tragically died. The baby was reportedly healthy and cheerful with no known medical conditions. The police have summoned both parties for further investigation.

Sergeant Major Kawi Chuaysang, an investigator from Pak Klong Rangsit Police Station, was yesterday notified of a baby’s death in a flat in Bang Poon, Pathum Thani. He promptly arrived at the scene alongside forensic doctors from the Ministry of Justice, investigative officers from Pak Klong Rangsit Police Station, and representatives from the Por Tek Tung Foundation.

The incident occurred in building seven, on the third floor, in room number 256/34. There, they discovered the lifeless body of an eight month old baby girl on a sofa, covered with a blanket and showing signs of bruising.

Alisa Khetsakul, 36 years old, who was caring for the child, said that she had been looking after the baby since midday on Saturday and left the child with her two and a half year old daughter and four year old son around 4pm when she went out. She placed the baby on a bed and covered her with a blanket. Alisa returned at 6pm to find the baby was dead, prompting her to call the police. She claimed the baby loved to cover her nose with a blanket and questioned the mother about any possible underlying health conditions.

The 20 year old mother of the dead child, Jutharat, revealed that this was her second child. Due to her unemployment and financial struggles, she sought a caregiver for her child on a Facebook group. Several people responded, but Alisa approached her claiming to be a teacher and asked if there were any conditions.

Jutarat only asked for the child to be well cared for, and requested 30,000 baht for childbirth expenses to pay off debts. Alisa agreed to cover monthly payments of 10,000 baht. Alisa also agreed to provide 1,000 baht for Jutharat housing and 600 baht for the baby’s milk. They agreed on a contract for three months.

Alisa picked up the child from Jutharat’s house in Sai Mai. Jutharat attested that her child was healthy and cheerful, with no known medical conditions, and had never been hospitalised. The sudden death of her baby, after just two days with Alisa, is still hard for her to comprehend.

Following preliminary investigations, the police took Alisa, who was caring for the child, in for further questioning, along with the father and mother of the dead baby child.