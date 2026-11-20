Thai rock legend Aed Carabao called out concertgoers for fighting during his band’s performance at the Surin Elephant Fair yesterday, November 19, asking whether they were ashamed of their behaviour.

Aed Carabao, whose real name is Yuenyong Opakul, 72, is the lead singer, guitarist, songwriter and a founding member of the Thai rock band Carabao.

The disturbance took place during the sixth day of the festival, which drew large crowds of young people, Thai tourists and foreign visitors to watch the band perform.

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Security personnel were stationed throughout the concert grounds to maintain order as the performance got underway.

Around 40 minutes into the show, a disturbance broke out among young concertgoers.

Plastic bottles were thrown back and forth, leading to an initial confrontation. Security officers intervened and brought the situation under control, allowing the concert to continue.

However, trouble broke out again towards the end of the performance as the band performed the closing song, Bua Loi.

The bottle-throwing intensified, and another fight broke out in front of the stage. Security personnel moved in again and detained those involved in the altercation. No injuries from physical assaults were reported.

After the situation had calmed down and the song had ended, Aed addressed the audience directly.

“Fighting like this, aren’t you ashamed, people of this province?” he asked. Members of the crowd responded, “Ashamed,” before the concert continued towards its conclusion.

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