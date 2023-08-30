Flaming tribute: Woman’s candlelit car respect turns into fiery fiasco

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A woman’s act of lighting candles and joss sticks to pay respect to her car on Chinese Sart Day went up in flames. The car, parked in a private parking lot in Samut Songkhram, was engulfed in flames, threatening over 20 nearby vehicles. Firefighters swiftly attended the car fire scene today, quickly extinguishing the blaze.

The incident involved a Honda Civic Sedan, with registration number 5กช6480, owned by 36 year old Alisa. The vehicle was parked in a car park when it caught fire, with the flames rapidly consuming the entire car. The urgency to extinguish the fire was heightened as the location was a private car park where over 20 vehicles were parked nearby. It took approximately 20 minutes for the fire department to bring the fire under control.

Upon investigation, the mother of the car owner revealed that her daughter had lit joss sticks and candles to pay respects to the car for the Chinese Sart festival. The items were placed on a plastic flower attached to the front car registration plate and left unattended while she went to continue her rituals at home. It was only after someone called to alert them of the incident that they became aware of the fire.

In response to this event, the fire department urged the public to exercise caution with open flames and not to leave them unattended, as it could lead to similar car fire incidents, reported KhaoSod.

Car fires have become a growing concern in Thailand. In a recent incident, a luxury vehicle erupted in flames on the Bhumibol Bridge. The fire engulfed the entire car, but remarkably, no injuries were reported. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within 30 minutes. Read more about the story HERE.

Recently, a teacher had a close call with a car fire incident while on the way to school. The incident is believed to have been triggered by a possible engine malfunction. Read more HERE.

