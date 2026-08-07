Car crashes into Kanchanaburi childcare centre, 15 children injured

Fifteen children were injured after a car crashed into a childcare development centre in Kanchanaburi today, August 7. All of the injured children were taken to hospital and are reported to be safe.

The Rattanavudh Foundation reported that the car crashed into Ban Nong Song Ton Child Development Centre in Mueang district, prompting rescue workers, emergency medical teams and police to respond.

A teacher said 34 children were at the centre today. Fifteen were injured and taken to hospital, while the remaining 19 were unharmed.

Emergency workers assessed the injured and provided first aid at the scene before transferring them to hospital.

Traffic around the area was managed to allow ambulances and rescue vehicles to reach the centre. The Rattanavudh Foundation asked motorists to give way to emergency vehicles and follow instructions from officials.

The cause of the crash has not yet been disclosed, with further details expected following an investigation.

In similar news, a school bus carrying 57 passengers on a trip overturned on a highway in Surin, leaving everyone on board with minor injuries. No one was seriously hurt or killed. Police and other emergency personnel treated the injured at the scene before taking them to the hospital.

In another car crash, a Thai man crashed his sedan into a Pattaya home, injuring three people, including the homeowner’s wife, who was trapped in the bathroom after a wall collapsed on her. The fallen wall pinned her leg, and rescuers spent more than 30 minutes removing debris to free her.