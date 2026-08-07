Car crashes into Kanchanaburi childcare centre, 15 children injured

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 7, 2026, 2:38 PM
1 minute read
Car crashes into Kanchanaburi childcare centre, 15 children injured | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Rattanavudh Foundation

Fifteen children were injured after a car crashed into a childcare development centre in Kanchanaburi today, August 7. All of the injured children were taken to hospital and are reported to be safe.

The Rattanavudh Foundation reported that the car crashed into Ban Nong Song Ton Child Development Centre in Mueang district, prompting rescue workers, emergency medical teams and police to respond.

A teacher said 34 children were at the centre today. Fifteen were injured and taken to hospital, while the remaining 19 were unharmed.

Fifteen children were injured when a car crashed into a Kanchanaburi childcare centre. All were taken to the hospital.
Photo via Rattanavudh Foundation

Emergency workers assessed the injured and provided first aid at the scene before transferring them to hospital.

Traffic around the area was managed to allow ambulances and rescue vehicles to reach the centre. The Rattanavudh Foundation asked motorists to give way to emergency vehicles and follow instructions from officials.

The cause of the crash has not yet been disclosed, with further details expected following an investigation.

Fifteen children were injured when a car crashed into a Kanchanaburi childcare centre. All were taken to the hospital.
Photo via Rattanavudh Foundation

In similar news, a school bus carrying 57 passengers on a trip overturned on a highway in Surin, leaving everyone on board with minor injuries. No one was seriously hurt or killed. Police and other emergency personnel treated the injured at the scene before taking them to the hospital.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 7, 2026, 2:38 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.