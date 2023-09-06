Canal mystery: Thai folk singer’s eerie demise clutching 17,000 baht in cash

Photo via Facebook/ แจ้งข่าวชาวร้อยเอ็ด

A Thai folk singer mysteriously died in the Isaan province of Roi Et. Her lifeless body was found floating in a canal, clutching a shoulder bag containing 17,000 baht.

A concerned local fisherman reported the shocking find to officers at Mueang Roi Et Police Station on September 5. He recounted that while fishing in the canal, he came across an unexpected sight – what initially appeared to be a mannequin adrift in the water. Curiosity piqued, he cautiously prodded it with a wooden stick, only to be met with the shock of realising it was, in fact, a human form.

Subsequently, police officers and a rescue team descended upon the scene. There, they uncovered the lifeless body, face down in the canal. Swiftly, they retrieved the body to initiate a thorough investigation. The deceased was identified as a Thai woman, dressed in a long-sleeved black shirt and long grey pants, with a black shoulder bag in tow.

Officers, keen to establish her identity, rummaged through her bag and uncovered an ID card identifying her as 40 year old Wandee Satan-ard. Alongside the ID, they found a mobile phone, keys, and the sum of 17,000 baht.

Further inquiry by the police unveiled that Wandee was a member of a Mor Lam band, renowned for their Isaan folk music performances. Tragically, it was estimated that Wandee had met her demise at least two days prior to her discovery. However, no reports indicated whether her colleagues or family had lodged a missing person’s report with any police station.

Wandee’s body was subsequently transported to Roi Et Hospital for a comprehensive autopsy to ascertain the cause of her untimely death. With no reports of missing persons in the vicinity, authorities surmised that the woman was not a resident of the area. Consequently, they pledged to liaise with other police stations in search of any missing person reports.

This disheartening incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life, echoing a similar tragedy involving another Thai folk singer just last week when 18-year-old Ann Naphaphon lost her life in a car accident while en route to work.

