Canadian man claims fear of criminal gang forced him to open plane door

The Canadian passenger, who attempted to open the door of a Thai Airways plane on February 7, claimed that he had to escape the aircraft because a criminal gang from Vietnam was after him. The foreign man was clean from drugs, and there was no mention of mental health issues.

The 40 year old Canadian man, Wong Sai Heung, was arrested on February 7 at Chiang Mai International Airport when he attempted to exit the TG121 Chiang Mai-Bangkok Thai Airways flight during takeoff. ThaiRath reported that his actions affected 13 flights and 2,296 passengers.

According to MGR Online, Wong is a computer engineer. He entered Thailand on February 3, visited Chiang Mai province, and then took the Thai Airways flight to Suvarnabhumi Airport en route to Canada.

It was initially reported that the man’s action was motivated by a panic attack. Officers took him to the Phuping Vajanivej Police Station in Chiang Mai for questioning of the true motive behind his act.

During questioning, Wong informed the police and media that a dark organisation pursued him in Vietnam, attempting to harm him. He believed that the gang had him in their sights and could successfully shoot him while the plane was on the runway at 80 kilometres per hour. The gang might be planning to destroy the plane, so he had to get off for his safety.

Medical reports confirmed no drugs or alcohol in Wong’s system. However, details about his congenital diseases or any history of mental health issues were not disclosed.

Two charges were officially issued against the Canadian man including:

Section 7 of the Act on Certain Offenses Against Air Navigation: violating or failing to comply with orders to maintain rules and neatness in the airport. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to 40,000 baht or both.

Section 232(2) of the Criminal Law: acting in any way to cause an aircraft which can cause danger to others. The penalty is imprisonment from six months to seven years and a fine from 10,000 to 140,000 baht.

The Chiang Mai Provincial Court denied bail, and Wong is currently under detention. Thai Airways is investigating damages to the aircraft and the airline, with plans to file additional complaints against Wong.

UPDATE: Thai Airways responds to Chiang Mai Airport door incident

Thai Airways addressed a recent incident at Chiang Mai Airport where a Canadian passenger’s attempt to open an aircraft door while waiting for takeoff caused several flights to circle without being able to land. The disruption occurred yesterday (February 7), leading to temporary chaos as flights were unable to touch down at the airport.

Chiang Mai Airport experienced significant disruption when the 40 year old passenger, Wong Sai Heung, reportedly in a state of panic, tried to open the door of a plane preparing to depart. This action halted the departure of flight TG121, scheduled to leave Chiang Mai at 9.05pm, and kept the aircraft on runway head 36 in Chiang Mai for a period.

The following day, February 8, Thai Airways Public Company Limited explained the delay of flight TG121 from Chiang Mai to Bangkok. The flight was operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, which was in a line-up phase on the runway when the incident occurred.

After thorough checks and safety standard compliance measures were taken by the technical staff, the aircraft was cleared for departure at 12.34am on February 8. All passengers, pilots, and crew were confirmed to be safe following the resolution of the incident, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, Thai Airways responded to passenger criticism over a flight diversion from Bangkok to Melbourne, diverted to Sydney due to weather conditions. The airline, on February 1, announced legal action against the passenger’s social media post, asserting its commitment to safety standards.

The move aimed to protect the airline’s reputation and its personnel from unwarranted attacks. Public support for Thai Airways’ decision echoed sentiments of upholding respect and preventing baseless accusations.

The airline emphasised its adherence to global aviation safety standards, highlighting the importance of maintaining public trust. Legal proceedings underscored Thai Airways’ dedication to preserving its image while prioritising safety and security measures.

ORIGINAL STORY: Flight fright: Panic-stricken passenger causes turbulence at Chiang Mai Airport

A Canadian passenger reportedly experienced a panic attack while a plane was taking off from Chiang Mai International Airport last night and attempted to open the plane door, causing chaos and a delay at the airport. The situation was brought under control at around 11pm.

Facebook account Watcharapon Pethsurp posted about the incident at about 9.57pm yesterday, February 7. The post included a picture of the 40 year old Canadian national, Wong Sai Heung, standing on the plane.

“The plane was about to take off but this passenger had a panic attack and tried to open the door. When will I arrive in Bangkok?”

The problem occurred on the TG121 Chiang Mai-Bangkok Thai Airways flight. The flight was originally scheduled to depart from Chiang Mai International Airport at 9.05pm and arrived at Suvarnabhumi International Airport about one hour later.

MGR reported that the Wong left his seat, approached one of the flight attendants, and pushed her towards the plane door. He demanded that the flight attendant open the plane door, forcing the pilot to make an emergency stop on the runway.

The plane eventually returned to its parking spot, and police officers arrived to apprehend the panicked foreign man for further legal action. Other passengers, mainly foreigners, were escorted to a hotel near the airport, where they waited for their rescheduled flight to Bangkok.

Thai Airways later made an official announcement that the plane was thoroughly checked to ensure passengers’ safety. The flight successfully operated to Suvarnabhumi Airport at 12.34am, today, February 8. The airline confirmed that all passengers and cabin crew were safe.

Punishment

The issue also affected the schedule of other flights departing and landing at Chiang Mai Airport. MGR Online reported that the KE677 Incheon-Chiang Mai flight of Korean Air had to land at Suvarnabhumi Airport instead, and the 7C4257 Busan-Chiang Mai flight had to land at Wattay International Airport in Laos.

The situation was eventually brought under control, allowing the planes to land again around 11pm.

Follow us on :













Chiang Mai Airport, Thai Airways, and the police have not yet revealed the punishment against the panic-stricken Wong. According to the Act on Certain Offenses Against Air Navigation, the foreigner may face three charges including:

Section 7: violating or failing to comply with orders to maintain rules and neatness in the airport. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to 40,000 baht or both.

Section 13: frightening cabin crew by threatening or doing any actions. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine of up to 280,000 baht, or both.

Section 17: taking control of an aircraft by using force or threatening to harm the aircraft. The penalty will be death punishment, life imprisonment, or imprisonment from 10 to 20 years.

In addition to legal consequences, the foreign man may be required to pay compensation to Thai Airways for the loss.